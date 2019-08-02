{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Guest presenters on Aug. 11 for the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series at Hartman Reserve are members from the local Chapter H60 of the National Audubon Society.

Tom Schilke, Joel Haack and Linda Haack will present “The Birds of Hartman Reserve — Bird Friendly Communities.” They will show images of the common and uncommon birds of Hartman and discuss what makes a yard, park, and community bird-friendly. The event starts at 2 p.m. in the Community Room at the Hartman Interpretive Building.

There will be a short birding walk after the presentation

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The local Prairie Rapids Audubon Society provides public educational programs about birds to increase knowledge and awareness of birds and birding. The group is involved in conservation, preservation, and restoration of natural bird habitat.

The 2nd Sunday Speaker Series features a different speaker each month. No registration is required for this hour-long event, and there is no cost, but donations are welcomed and will support future programming at Hartman.

The entrance to Hartman is at 657 Reserve Drive.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments