Local arts organizations, museums receive grant funding to recover COVID-19 losses

The Cedar Falls Historical Society will receive a $4,500 NEH CARES grant that will be used to support utilities and payroll costs “as our staff works to continue teaching about and preserving the history of our community,” said Carrie Eilderts, CFHS executive director.

“Like other businesses, many museums have experienced financial strain during this time due to loss of admissions income, program registration fees and other revenue streams. We are grateful for the NEH Cares grant.”

Rich Frevert, executive director of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, said the symphony will use its $9,000 NEA CARES grant “to help maintain our staff positions during a time that our concert activity will be reduced.”

Conductor Jason Weinberger has been hosting one-hour online watch parties featuring the symphony’s memorable performances. Other online offerings include behind-the-scenes glimpses and music from symphony musicians. Live concerts, if any this season, will be announced as far in advance as possible, along with ticketing information.

“We are very happy and grateful to receive this emergency COVID-19 grant. It is a great example of how public/private partnerships can help the arts survive tough times and continue to interact once this crisis subsides,” said Frevert.