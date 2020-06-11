Local arts organizations, museums receive grant funding to recover COVID-19 losses

Eight Black Hawk county cultural organizations have received emergency relief funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economics Security (CARES) Act. The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs distributed CARES Act funds through its partnerships with the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities and Arts Midwest.
The Department of Cultural Affairs also partnered with the National Endowment for the Humanities to award additional grants to state humanities organizations for special projects and programs.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has awarded more than $1.1 million in 173 grants statewide, including $923,372 for emergency relief and an additional $178,000 in humanities grants
The funds are intended to support ongoing cultural projects, preserve jobs and keep the doors open at cultural organizations. The Grout Museum District has received a $14,000 grant from the NEH State Humanities Plan. Billie Bailey, executive director of the Grout Museum District, said while the museum district “is pleased to have been awarded these emergency funds, in a way we hope we don’t end up receiving them. The Grout has also applied for an NEH grant at the federal level. If that application is successful, the $14,000 awarded by the state will go back into the mix to be shared with another cultural agency in Iowa.”
She said, “These are difficult times for many. People have been cautiously returning to the museum, but we are still evaluating whether there will be any on-site programming this summer. The Grout staff continues to explore online programs and activities that make museum resources accessible.”
The Cedar Falls Historical Society will receive a $4,500 NEH CARES grant that will be used to support utilities and payroll costs “as our staff works to continue teaching about and preserving the history of our community,” said Carrie Eilderts, CFHS executive director.
“Like other businesses, many museums have experienced financial strain during this time due to loss of admissions income, program registration fees and other revenue streams. We are grateful for the NEH Cares grant.”
Rich Frevert, executive director of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, said the symphony will use its $9,000 NEA CARES grant “to help maintain our staff positions during a time that our concert activity will be reduced.”
Conductor Jason Weinberger has been hosting one-hour online watch parties featuring the symphony’s memorable performances. Other online offerings include behind-the-scenes glimpses and music from symphony musicians. Live concerts, if any this season, will be announced as far in advance as possible, along with ticketing information.
“We are very happy and grateful to receive this emergency COVID-19 grant. It is a great example of how public/private partnerships can help the arts survive tough times and continue to interact once this crisis subsides,” said Frevert.
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls is funded through hotel/motel tax revenue which is currently down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The center has received a $4,500 grant from the Arts Midwest CARES fund. “This grant funding will allow us to continue paying artists for the programs at the Hearst. The full amount of funding will be used for artist fees, which support special workshops, visiting artists’ programs, guest lecturers, live musicians and performers throughout the year. We are thankful to be able to continue supporting artists during a time when they need it most,” said Heather Skeens, executive director.
Other recipients include Cedar Falls Community Theatre, $4,500 NEA CARES grant; Waterloo Center for the Arts, $14,000 NEH CARES grant; Waterloo Community Playhouse, $9,000 NEA CARES grant; and Heartland Marimba, $1,000 Arts Midwest CARES grant.
A recent survey conducted by Americans for the Arts showed that more than 340 Iowa arts and cultural organizations collectively lost at least $16.3 million since the coronavirus outbreak began. Another study, by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and University of Northern Iowa, revealed that arts, entertainment and recreation were among the hardest hit segments of the nonprofit industry in Iowa.
“Here in Iowa in a typical year, the creative sector accounts for more than 42,000 jobs,” Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Director Chris Kramer said. “These CARES Act grants will help one of our state’s largest industries rebound in the weeks and months ahead.”
In all, the department received 213 applications for these grants and made awards in 49 Iowa counties.
This marks the second and third round of grants from the Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund. During the first round, in April, the department awarded a total of $191,000 in grants to Iowa artists, creative workers and nonprofit arts organizations.
