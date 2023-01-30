Local arts collaboration to be in spotlight at Kennedy Center PIE conference Tuesday

Jennifer Onuigbo and Travis Gratteau-Zinnel will be at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to share details about a successful arts integration project.

Onuigbo, community relations manager at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, and Gratteau-Zinnel, Waterloo Community School District instructional coach for fine arts, will be spotlighted during the Kennedy Center Partners in Education annual conference. The event brings together organizations enrolled in the PIE program to discuss their work in strengthening learning through the arts.

The pair has worked closely to develop and implement a model for teaching artistry training and arts integration in Waterloo Schools. Onuigbo describes it as a “hybrid” that places highly trained locally and nationally based teaching artists in the schools, allowing students to learn from artists both within and outside the community.

The community-based framework can be replicated by other organizations, she said. At the conference, “we look to inform and be informed, sharing what we’ve learned and crowd-sourcing ideas from other experts.”

This focus on community-based representation was noted by the Kennedy Center, which reimbursed the local partnership for its work in developing local teaching artists, and has helped put the Cedar Valley on the map as a leader in this work.

“Arts integration is something every educator can use in the classroom to more deeply engage students in learning,” Onuigbo explained. “With the University of Northern Iowa’s rich history of educating future teachers and championing the performing arts, I am proud to represent the Gallagher Bluedorn and UNI in this partnership.”

Gratteau-Zinnel agrees, noting that “arts integration efforts place an emphasis on community by and through the arts in various educational settings.”

This is the 20th anniversary year of collaboration between GBPAC and Waterloo Community Schools. Gratteau-Zinnel and Onuigbo have worked on this particular project for about one year.

Arts integration projects are exciting and fun for students and the residencies are intertwined with school curriculum, providing supplemental educational opportunities, Gratteau-Zinnel said.

“Having highly skilled teaching artists in the classroom engages and motivates students” and, in partnership with UNI, “is a way to grow teacher efficacy. Arts integration efforts place an emphasis on community by and through the arts in various educational settings.”

In addition, an arts integration workshop is scheduled March 25 at Central Rivers Area Education Agency for educators, preservice teachers, and teaching artists. Quynn Johnson, an internationally recognized dancer, teaching artist and author, will be the keynote speaker for a morning of demonstrations, discussions, and networking.

Following Johnson’s AEA professional development, the residency will include four days of tap dancing and writing integration in third grade at Becker Elementary School.

In April, Lou Henry Elementary will host Qiana Cutts from Mississippi State University. She is a playwright and will be working with third-graders on writing fractured fairy tales.

Another residency is planned in May, but the artist and school has not yet been announced.

For more information about the program or to register for the AEA workshop, visit gbpac.com/engage-explore/arts-integration-workshop-cedar-valley.

How to take a break from social media Be easy on yourself and ask for help about social media use Helpful exercise to remind you what you're missing by scrolling Use your phone's screen-time tracking feature and limit social media use Physically distance yourself from your phone and apps Benefits of taking a social media break Reevaluate what you want out of social media Two and a half hours.