Local actor-turned-moviemaker to feature 'Hotspots of Waverly' in film

Saturday is National Take Your Dog to Work Day, National Strawberry Parfait Day, National Catfish Day and National Leon Day (Noel spelled backwards because it's exactly six months until Christmas).

Joe Frenna will be celebrating for a different reason on Saturday. He expects the day will feel like Christmas and his birthday rolled into one as he shouts “Action!” on the first day of filming on his first-ever movie, based on his original script, “Hotspots of Waverly.”

“I’ve spent the last four years writing the screenplay,” said Frenna, a veteran stage actor and director familiar to Cedar Valley theatergoers. “I’m in love with the script. When I read it with friends, the words jumped off the page. There are serious relationship and social issues, but it’s really funny, too. It turned into a screwball comedy.”

He consulted with local filmmakers about the process and equipment, but “I feel like my life experience, my experience on stage as an actor and director and being a film nut will help me tell the story I want to tell. I’m super-excited, and it’s a little scary, too.”

Frenna has raised more than half of the $2,000 he expects to spend on the project through a Go Fund Me page. He used those funds to rent equipment, including a camera, boom mic and other devices, but needs additional backing to hire and pay musicians to record the soundtrack.

The title, “Hotspots of Waverly,” is a phrase Frenna came up when his children were young, a reference to the joys of small-town life the New York native discovered when he and his wife, Ann, moved to her Iowa hometown to raise their family 15 years ago.

“For the movie, it refers to emotional hotspots – places you go where there are good and bad memories that have left emotional scars.”

The plot revolves around Sam, a woman with a wild streak who tends to hold on too long and too hard, and Mike, a careful man who lets go when life and relationships get hard. The unlikely pair end up on a blind date that turns into an adventure as they must confront and work through their fears that threaten to derail their date, but also their capacity to find happiness.

Frenna enlisted several community theater mainstays to play roles, including Grant Tracey, Samantha Reece and Sam Card.

Filming will take place at a breakneck pace over six days, primarily at locations in Waverly and a few in Waterloo. Frenna said his visual style is inspired by filmmaker/actor John Cassavetes (“Minnie and Moskowitz,” “A Woman Under the Influence,” “Faces”).

“Cassavetes said ‘the greatest location in the world is the human face,’ so it’s not about beautiful pictures for me. It’s about telling a story. I feel really alive, and I have intense confidence in this project,” Frenna explained.

The shoot will culminate June 30 with bar scenes at the Half-Pint Saloon in Evansdale. “If anyone has ever wanted to be an extra in a movie, this is your chance. Show up! I want to pack the house – the more people we have, the bigger the scene can be,” the director said.

Making the movie has become a family affair for Frenna. In addition to casting friends and colleagues in key roles, his teen-aged son and daughter are crew members working behind-the-scenes. His wife Ann is the lead vocalist in the soundtrack band, Annie & The Ragtags, who also appears in bar scenes.

“Every movie needs a soundtrack, and I had to think, ‘how do I do this without any money?’ So I found songs in the public domain, about a dozen from the 1920’s that still sound cool. We’re revitalizing and updating those,” he said.

Three songs will be filmed on stage at Half-Pint Saloon and the remainder recorded for the sound track.

Frenna expects to complete filming by 2 a.m. July 1 – when the bar closes. “I’ll start editing right away, and I’m hoping to have a rough cut by September. I’ll share it with some people, see their reactions and make any other cuts.”

He plans to have a local premiere, then enter “Hotspots of Waverly” in local and regional film festivals.

To make a donation to the project, go to https://gofund.me/b1f5cf66.

