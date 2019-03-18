Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO -- A loaded 9-shot handgun was found wrapped in a shirt among materials donated to a thrift store on Sunday.

Waterloo Police were called to Goodwill, 2332 Crossroads Blvd., just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a firearm found among items that had been dropped off that morning.

A High Standard R-106 .22-caliber, nine-shot revolver was found by Goodwill staff wrapped in a shirt among a box of clothing, according to Waterloo Police Capt. Dave Mohlis.

There were eight rounds in the nine-round chamber, Mohlis said.

Mohlis said it was unclear if the gun had been accidentally included among the donated items or deliberately put there, but that it had not been listed as stolen.

The revolver was sent to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation in Des Moines and will be destroyed, according to Mohlis.

