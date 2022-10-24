Living history: 'Strolling with the Spirits' brings Waterloo history to life Oct. 29

WATERLOO — Walking through a cemetery, one might expect a few frights. But “Strolling with the Spirits” brings long-gone residents to life to share local history, not panic visitors.

The Grout Museum District’s living history event takes place Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery with a stroll at 3:30 p.m. for the faint-of-heart visitors, followed by a nighttime experience for braver souls at 7 p.m. Participants are asked to arrive at the cemetery 15 minutes prior to show time.

“This is a firsthand experience with history, a way to honor people in Waterloo’s history who are important to the community and have interesting stories to tell,” said Carrsan Morrissey, director of programming and outreach.

Elmwood Cemetery was incorporated in 1850, and its residents include many of Black Hawk County’s first settlers.

“It’s a really beautiful classic cemetery with lots of history. We’ll be featuring a mix of pioneers and businesspeople who made an impact on the area,” Morrissey said.

Depicted by local actors, the spirits of William Snowden, Emily and James Vaughn, Gabriel Bickley, William Galloway and Martha Cole will step from behind tombstones and monuments to share their stories.

Snowden was a local pharmacist who built the 1878 Italianate mansion at 306 Washington St. In 1922, it was purchased by the Waterloo Women’s Club and is now part of the Grout Museum District. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Vaughns were a wealthy pioneer farming family in the area, and Bickley was a pioneering doctor in the city’s early days. Galloway was founder and president of the Wilson-Galloway Co., one of the first successful designers of gasoline engines in Waterloo.

Cole and her sons ran an anti-tobacco and alcohol store at Fourth and Commercial streets for nearly 20 years. She was a founding member of Waterloo’s Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

Characters will be dressed in period costumes, Morrissey said. “Each interaction with a spirit will last about 10 minutes, and the event is about 90 minutes long.”

It is a walking tour and participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and shoes and dress for the weather. Those taking the 7 p.m. cemetery tour are asked to bring a flashlight. The tours will not be canceled or postponed for bad weather.

Preregistration is required at www.groutmuseumdistrict.org/calendar, or by calling (319) 234-6357. Cost is $12 for adults and $10 for children.

Funds raised will be used for Grout Museum programming.