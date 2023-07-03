First in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

WATERLOO – Rex Boatman has spent a lifetime as a 4-H mentor, livestock expert and community asset.

He’s always enjoyed interacting with farmers and thinks his own life is guided by his favorite 4-H slogans: “Make the best better” and “To win without bragging and lose without squealing.”

A resident of the Cedar Valley since 1967, Boatman, 97, is now a Courier Eight Over 80 honoree, having demonstrated those traits to the highest standard possible.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I didn’t ever think I’d be included.”

The first motto was demonstrated by Boatman whenever he voluntarily coached and worked with 4-H instructors and offered advice to youth as he judged livestock at a flurry of fairs across Iowa, including the Iowa State Fair and his first one, the Plymouth County Fair more than 70 years ago.

Boatman recalled being nervous judging cattle for the first time while working as an assistant to a South Dakota State University professor, head of the livestock division.

But he quickly grew comfortable and gained the confidence and trust of his mentor. He remembered recommending some livestock as blue-ribbon material, and the professor agreed with him as they judged on the “quality of the animal and the amount of finish they had on them.”

“I loved working with farmers and helping make our livestock with less fat and more muscle for people,” he said.

The second motto guides his views on community and who he is as a person. In his mind, “gloating” and “squealing” do not present a positive image.

“At the larger competitions, you’re not representing you anymore, you’re representing your community,” he said. Boatman believes friendliness is always an admirable quality, one everyone should practice.

He also had a desire to give back to his community. That came in the form of produce for the food bank that he and his wife collected from their large garden at their former East Orange Road farm.

Additionally, Boatman took part in civic and volunteer work, including being a 2000 Census worker, assisting at election polls, and serving meals, ushering and aiding those in need at First United Congregational Church.

Boatman’s love of farming dates back to experiences with his dad and going to the Clay County Fair in Spencer, where he was born.

“I was about 6 years old and I’d tag along with him,” he said. “And I guess I was also an outdoor kid in a way. I started milking cows by hand at very young age.”

Boatman said another reason for his dedication and appreciation for livestock, gardening, farming and anything having to do with “edible things people eat” is there wasn’t much else to do or places to go when he was growing up.

He was a head hog buyer from 1951-1984 with the now-defunct Rath Packing Co. after several years with Buena Vista County Extension.

“I grew up as a farm kid and then, at the extension, it was working with farmers in all aspects from corn to livestock and gardening. “I grew up that way and was interested in meeting with farmers.”

After Rath closed, he served as a hog buyer on his own and while working for Dubuque Packing Company until his semi-retirement in 1994.

His advice for those who reach that stage of their lives is to “keep busy. Keep involved with the community. If you help out others, they’ll help you out, and it’s good way to keep acquainted with certain people.”

Recently, he helped his grandson Jacob, who’s in Wisconsin, on his first experience judging and coaching.

His son, Roger, and daughter, Donna Boatman, in their Eight Over 80 nomination, said he’s always given his time to family, neighbors, community and church.

“Rex set an example of hard work and integrity for hundreds of Iowa youth,” they wrote. “They listened and looked up to him. He has always spent his life serving and helping others.”

Winners of The Courier's 2023 Eight Over 80 Awards honored at the Wednesday banquet were, from left, Mary Ann Burk, Rex Boatman, Catharine Wieck, David Buck, Barbara Zemke, the Rev. Chuck Lane, Herstine Ferguson, Jerry Kramer and JoAnn Kramer.