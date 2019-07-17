CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls summer music and networking event, Live to 9, is moving from Sturgis Park to downtown Cedar Falls.
The new home will be the future River Place Plaza at the corner of Second and State streets in downtown Ceder Falls. The plaza, which is expected to be constructed and completed by next summer, will be the home to many outdoor music and other events, said Dee Nelson, hospitality director for Eagle View Hospitality.
A rented stage will be constructed in the street at the intersection for the Live to 9 event Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with the Snozzberries performing. Nelson said the final Live to 9 of the season, July 26, will also be held at the intersection with the Ice Breakers performing.
The Cedar Falls City Council Monday night OK’d the shutting down of State Street for about one block in front of the area, and the shutting down of Second Street to Main Street.
Both Nelson and Carol Lilly, director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street, said this is a perfect opportunity for those attending to use the free shuttle service from Gateway Park to downtown to avoid parking issues.
You have free articles remaining.
The shuttle, provided by MET Transit, will transport passengers until 9 p.m. The 15-minute loop will begin at Gateway Park and loop through downtown and then back to the park.
Nelson said the plan is for Live to 9 to move to the plaza permanently. Both Nelson and Lilly said they believe the move is positive.
“We are super excited. This is an awesome event and will bring people who are downtown over (to the plaza),” Nelson said.
Live to 9 are free events with food and beverage for purchase. Live to 9 is produced by the Cedar Valley Jaycees and Cedar Basin Music Festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.