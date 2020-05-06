Live to 9 offers modified schedule
CEDAR FALLS -- Live to 9, an outdoor summer concert series in downtown Cedar Falls, has decided to move forward with the 2020 season with a modified schedule:

7/10 - Stackhouse

7/17 - Dry Run Creek

7/31 - Brad and Kate

8/7 - Bruce Day & The Dangits

8/14 - Side Show Bob

8/21 - Icebreakers

In order to make it happen, the committee is working with public health officials on a plan that follows every guideline necessary for everyone’s safety.

