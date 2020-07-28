Live to 9 cancels rest of 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- As cases of coronavirus in Iowa and Black Hawk County show no signs of slowing down, a summer concert series has decided to cancel the rest of the season.

Organizers of Live to 9 in Cedar Falls, a music series sponsored by Cedar Falls Jaycees and the Cedar Basin Music Festival, announced Tuesday they were canceling the rest of their music series, citing Gov. Kim Reynolds' ongoing state of emergency declaration limiting large gatherings.

"Due to the recent proclamation continuing the Public Health Disaster Emergency for another 30 days, the committee has made the difficult decision to cancel our season for 2020," organizers said in a release Tuesday afternoon. "This is for the safety of everyone involved with our community event."

Live to 9, as well as its Waterloo music series counterpart, Main Street Waterloo's Friday'Loo, have not put on any events this year to date. Both announced in June they were canceling all July concerts.

Live to 9 organizers said they were "already in the planning stages for 2021," saying they would announce dates and bands "at a later time."

