LIVE: North Iowa Election Day coverage from The Courier

Pryor was trained to watch for “irregularities” — like anyone who is not registered to vote, who has moved to a new address since registering or who needs assistance in the voting booth.

“We were instructed, obviously, not to interfere,” she said. If the precinct chairperson doesn’t resolve an issue, though, Pryor learned what her avenues for action are.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I was given the impression that this could be a really challenging election,” she said. While the role has been “kind of an eye-opener,” so far Pryor has seen no real concerns from her perch.

2:15 p.m. -- "I came to vote today because I think it's a very important right that we have, and there are serious things going on in our country that need some attention and some new people to attend to," said Chancey Nicks Laws, 27, of Ward 5 in Waterloo. "I decided to come vote in person just for my own personal reasons -- it makes me feel better to know that I did it."