LIVE: North Iowa Election Day coverage from The Courier

On Election Day, our reporters are bringing you the latest coverage from around North Iowa.
WATCH NOW: Election Day 2020 videos
Megan Wheelock, a 17-year-old senior at Valley Lutheran High School in Cedar Falls, talks about her first time working as a precinct worker at…
Thirty-year-old Mychal Olson talks about why he voted for the first time today.
James Miller, 86, was second in line in Cedar Falls to vote this morning.
Devonta Jackson, 22, of Cedar Falls, talks about voting in the election.
Ann Richter, precinct chairperson for Waterloo Ward 2, Precinct 5, talks about how election morning is going at her polling site at Hawkeye Co…
Bailey Potratz of Cedar Falls talks about why she voted on Nov. 3.
Dorothy Simpson, from Ward 5 in Waterloo, talks about her vote.
Jean Huff of rural Waterloo talks about the election after voting Tuesday morning at the Gilbertville American Legion. Brenda Dudley, a precin…
Cory Schmehl, 37, of Cedar Falls, arrived at his polling place 20 minutes early. He was fifth in line.
9 p.m. -- polls are closed
9 p.m. -- Megan Wheelock, a 17-year-old senior at Valley Lutheran High School in Cedar Falls, talks about her first time working as a precinct worker at a Ward 5 voting location in Waterloo and why it’s motivated her to vote the next time she’s able.
8:30 p.m. -- Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said the office has counted all 8,409 absentee ballots that have been turned in so far. 125 absentee ballots have still not been returned in Bremer County. 10-15 minute wait times reported at many locations today.
7:30 p.m. -- Buchanan County Auditor Cindy Gosse said the office will be done counting absentee ballots by 9 p.m. 5,600 ballots have been turned in and counted so far. Long lines at the polls reported all day.
7 p.m. -- Black Hawk County was reporting a total of 41,084 absentee ballots by early Tuesday evening, according to auditor Grant Veeder. Democrats nearly doubled Republicans returning ballots, with 21,295 to 11,287. Those registered with neither party turned in 8,502 ballots. That means 45.68% of Black Hawk County’s 89,840 registered voters voted either absentee or at early voting sites, the largest number of absentee voters in recent memory. "Definitely a record," said Veeder. "Our previous high was 29,823 in 2012, which was 33.4% of registered voters."
6:30 p.m. -- Kathy Erickson felt called to volunteer as a poll worker because of the pandemic and the divisive nature of the election this year, she said.
6:10 p.m. -- University of Northern Iowa student Tyson Smith made the trek to the UNI-Dome in the late afternoon Tuesday to cast his vote in the presidential election.
“It’s my first time. I turned 18 in 2018 and I figured ‘Why not come out and do it,’” he said. “It’s an experience for me.”
Even though his friends “weren’t too inclined to come out,” Smith made the choice to go to the polls. “My parents also pushed for me to come out and vote.”
He had some uncertainty about whether or not his individual vote would make a difference, particularly since Iowa’s number of voters is so much smaller than higher population states across the country. But he acknowledged Iowa’s status as a possible swing state this year makes its role more significant.
Still, Smith wasn’t bowled over by the Republican and Democratic options in the presidential election. Long before the parties nominated their candidates, he was interested in former Democratic contender Andrew Yang, who later dropped out.
“Neither party really caught my eye. It’s just not that great of election choices,” said Smith. He’s hoping the options will get better in future years.
6 p.m. -- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst cast a ballot for herself on Election Day in her hometown of Red Oak, her campaign said Tuesday. The first-term senator, a Republican, was wearing a mask and seated to fill out her ballot at her polling place, according to a photo accompanying the announcement. “I’m so grateful for everyone who has believed in and supported me,” Ernst said. “It’s an honor to serve you, and to fight for Iowa every single day.” Ernst is locked in a toss-up race with Democrat Theresa Greenfield for one of just a few such toss-up races around the country that could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
6 p.m. -- Mychal Olson voted for the first time today. He's 30.
5:45 p.m. -- Progressive group NextGen Iowa canvassers were outside of the UNI-Dome early Tuesday afternoon – 300 feet away, as required by law – to conduct what they called “Vote Tripling,” or asking people who were leaving their polls to text three others who may have needed a reminder to vote. NextGen Iowa press secretary Murphy Burke said organizers got 24 voters to text three of their friends about voting, “so we’re counting that as 72 contacts,” she said. “We treat those 72 as a lot more valuable contacts,” Burke said. “It’s relational organizing, it’s coming from someone the potential voter knows and hopefully trusts. We see that as a great final push option.”
5:30 p.m. -- Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf, who has been with the Auditor's Office since 2002, said absentee ballots are still being counted and will continue to be counted until 9 p.m.
4:45 p.m. -- Students at UNI saw a reminder to vote (and also how to vote!) on the plaza near the Rod Library.
University of Northern Iowa students had a reminder to vote Tuesday on the plaza near Rod Library and Maucker Union as well as some suggestions how to cast their ballots #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/vzfSZ4iKmP— Andrew Wind (@AWindCourier) November 3, 2020
3:50 p.m. -- Tracy Pryor of Waterloo is serving as a poll watcher this afternoon for Ward 4 Precinct 5 at Payne Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church, the voting location for her neighborhood.
“I kind of fell into this,” she said. “I visited the Republican office in Waterloo to get my political signs.”
Once there, she learned about poll watching and decided to sign up for the training.
“I was told when I volunteered that they desperately needed poll watchers,” said Pryor. “People are concerned about the election, but not always willing to volunteer their time.”
As of 3 p.m., she had been at the polling location about an hour and was scheduled to remain there until 8 p.m. She took over for another Republican poll watcher who was there in the morning. She was the only poll watcher at the voting location this afternoon.
So far, she said, there had only been two incidents where signing people into vote hadn’t been a quick process. “It looks like they’re handling it very well.”
Pryor was trained to watch for “irregularities” — like anyone who is not registered to vote, who has moved to a new address since registering or who needs assistance in the voting booth.
“We were instructed, obviously, not to interfere,” she said. If the precinct chairperson doesn’t resolve an issue, though, Pryor learned what her avenues for action are.
“I didn’t know what to expect. I was given the impression that this could be a really challenging election,” she said. While the role has been “kind of an eye-opener,” so far Pryor has seen no real concerns from her perch.
2:15 p.m. -- "I came to vote today because I think it's a very important right that we have, and there are serious things going on in our country that need some attention and some new people to attend to," said Chancey Nicks Laws, 27, of Ward 5 in Waterloo. "I decided to come vote in person just for my own personal reasons -- it makes me feel better to know that I did it."
1:35 p.m. -- "I just think it's really important to vote for people in office that are going to protect your community members and their specific human rights, whether or not that be their race, their sexual orientation or any other creed like that," said Aubrey Hanson, 27, of Ward 5 in Waterloo. "It's just what people need to do to be able to protect one another."
1:25 p.m. -- Cory Schmehl, 37, of Cedar Falls, has voted in four presidential elections. He was fifth in line this morning and arrived 20 minutes early.
12:10 p.m. -- James Miller, 86, was second in line in Cedar Falls to vote this morning.
11:30 a.m. -- Devonta Jackson, 22, of Cedar Falls, talks about participating in Election Day 2020.
Those who arrived before the 5 p.m. closing time on Monday were allowed to cast their ballots
10:45 a.m. -- At the Black Hawk County courthouse very few people are using the drop box outside, likely because most absentee ballots were already received by the county.
10:30 a.m. -- Brenda Dudley, a precinct election official at the Gilbertville American Legion, said, “We’ve been very steady, quite busy this morning, but very steady.” She added that voting is happening at “about the same pace” as it did in the 2016 election. Jean Huff of rural Waterloo talks in the video about the election after voting Tuesday morning at the polling site.
9 a.m. -- Ann Richter, precinct chairperson for Waterloo Ward 2, Precinct 5, talks about how election morning is going at her polling site at Hawkeye Community College.
7:15 a.m. -- The National Weather Service says it's going to be a balmy 71 degrees and sunny today. A perfect day to get out and vote. Let us know how it goes for you! Post on our Facebook page or email us at news@wcfcourier.com. We'd really love to see some voting selfies!
8:30 p.m. -- Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said the office has counted all 8,409 absentee ballots that have been turned in so far. 125 absentee ballots have still not been returned in Bremer County. 10-15 minute wait times reported at many locations today.
