Live music returning, albeit slowly, to the Cedar Valley

CEDAR FALLS -- "Live music is healthy," Octopus owner Dave Deibler was fond of saying, or attaching to his social media posts as a way to promote the musicians that came to his small College Hill establishment.
But that was before a state emergency declaration in March amid the coronavirus pandemic meant his Cedar Falls bar, Octopus, along with all Iowa bars and live music establishments, were forced to shut down.
Live shows were only held virtually in the meantime, and most were canceled altogether.
"Live music ... was put into a coma for at least three months. No shows went on anywhere," Deibler said. "I'm 57, I've never experienced that. People who are 90 have never experienced that."
More than three months later, Deibler is reckoning with that demise, even as he and others prepare for a resurrection.
"It's so crazy. It's depressing," he said. "But at the same time, I've got to believe there are some opportunities out there."
Deibler will dip his toe back into the water with his first public show at the Octopus in more than three months -- this Friday's show at 8 p.m., featuring local musicians Joel Sires and Ben Rendall.
Even though Gov. Kim Reynolds relaxed all capacity restrictions on bars, only 20 tickets -- about a quarter of the bar's capacity -- will be sold to the in-person show. The rest are invited to buy a ticket for the live experience online.
"Just doing nothing -- absolutely nothing -- is not an option," Deibler said, noting the forced shutdown had forced him to seek unemployment and raise money through GoFundMe, two things he says he's never had to do before. "Having said that ... there is some apprehension and a little fear in moving forward."
Andrew Robeson, who co-owns The Loft on Jefferson Street in Waterloo, said he's been opening as restrictions are lifted -- the bar's first live show was June 13, the day after Reynolds allowed live music to return.
His bar, one of downtown Waterloo's newest, had only been open for a few months before the shutdown. Now, Robeson makes sure the tables are far enough away from the stage, and groups congregate only among themselves.
"I think we need to look at what 'normal' is going to be," Robeson said.
Instead of having concerts every weekend, like The Loft had booked in the past, Robeson is trying a strategy of every other weekend, to suss out whether the crowds will follow.
Never the Less, a well-known local band performing on June 27 at The Loft, will be a harbinger of whether people are ready to come back out for shows -- and, therefore, whether bar owners like him will be ready to pay bigger, more expensive acts.
"We're all getting eased back into opening again," Robeson said. "I think we want to see a crowd back before these big acts come."
Another consideration: Whether the musicians themselves would come back.
That was a big factor for Screaming Eagle proprietor Jeremy Jones, whose East Fourth Street bar in downtown Waterloo normally put on concerts every weekend.
"I'm talking to a lot of my friends in bands that are immuno-compromised or a little bit older, and they're just like, 'Jeremy, we're not ready -- we don't feel safe,' and I'm gonna respect that," Jones said in a video to Screaming Eagle's Facebook page May 30. "I want everyone to feel safe and have fun."
He'll start concerts June 27, with musicians Bryan Sink and Jacob Lampman helping Jones celebrate his birthday June 25.
Across the street, Jameson's started up live music with a set by Zoot and Newt on June 5, part of a virtual My Waterloo Days event. Their next concert is Friday, with Balvanz and Powers for a happy hour show.
Not everybody has live music on their schedules yet.
At this time last year, Fat Cup Coffee Co. on Fletcher Avenue in Waterloo was preparing for Javastock, a day-long music festival inside their cafe, to complement their regular concert schedule. Now, their Facebook page makes no mention of when live music will return.
It shows there's no consensus among live music establishments, Deibler -- the Octopus owner -- said, and everyone's just doing the best they can.
"We're really out here in the Wild Wild West, and I'm trying to err on the side of caution, and I guess all-the-way cautious is being closed still -- (but) it would be very difficult to be completely closed now," Deibler said. "I just can't think about it too much. I just have to do stuff."
