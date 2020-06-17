Live music returning, albeit slowly, to the Cedar Valley

"Just doing nothing -- absolutely nothing -- is not an option," Deibler said, noting the forced shutdown had forced him to seek unemployment and raise money through GoFundMe, two things he says he's never had to do before. "Having said that ... there is some apprehension and a little fear in moving forward."

Andrew Robeson, who co-owns The Loft on Jefferson Street in Waterloo, said he's been opening as restrictions are lifted -- the bar's first live show was June 13, the day after Reynolds allowed live music to return.

His bar, one of downtown Waterloo's newest, had only been open for a few months before the shutdown. Now, Robeson makes sure the tables are far enough away from the stage, and groups congregate only among themselves.

"I think we need to look at what 'normal' is going to be," Robeson said.

Instead of having concerts every weekend, like The Loft had booked in the past, Robeson is trying a strategy of every other weekend, to suss out whether the crowds will follow.