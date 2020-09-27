Live music is back (outdoors) at GBPAC

The concert — the second such outdoor event put on by GBPAC, according to executive director Steve Carignan — was held in the gravel parking lot across University Avenue from the venue itself.

“Welcome to the Gallagher-Bluedorn. Kind of,” Carignan told the audience at Saturday’s concert, to laughter.

I was assigned to sit in a “pod,” which is to say there was a 6-by-6 foot square marked off for me in the gravel, and I was instructed to bring my own chairs, blanket, cooler and whatever else.

Each pod appeared to be the requisite six feet apart from one another, and people were fairly good about wearing their face masks when up and moving around — all seeming to be within health guidelines for a low-risk event.

Your first (non-alcoholic) beverage and popcorn were free if you were a “pod person,” and a full menu of burgers, chili and more, complete with vegetarian options, was provided at reasonable prices.