Live music is back (outdoors) at GBPAC

If, like me, you’re a big live music aficionado who also doesn’t feel like catching COVID-19, you’ve probably cycled through your live music options since March thusly:
1) Watch your favorites try to pull off some kind of concert on Facebook Live, maybe Venmo-ing them a few bucks in support.
2) Pay $10 or more for a regional or national act on an online platform in a studio with slightly better production values.
3) Go to a concert in person at one of our local awesome live music establishments. (According to health officials, this one’s a bit risky, since people obviously can’t imbibe beverages through a mask, and social distancing is hard to enforce.)
The coronavirus pandemic has decimated the live music industry, forcing musicians to walk the fine line between their health and their careers, and similarly left live music establishments scrambling to keep providing concerts in some way that meets that balance.
But musicians and the establishments and crowds that love them are still trying to find ways to make it all work, something I documented when pandemic restrictions first came to Iowa.
And I was excited to try the newest attempt at staging a live concert by the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls, to attend Yesterday and Today, an Omaha-based Beatles cover band.
The concert — the second such outdoor event put on by GBPAC, according to executive director Steve Carignan — was held in the gravel parking lot across University Avenue from the venue itself.
“Welcome to the Gallagher-Bluedorn. Kind of,” Carignan told the audience at Saturday’s concert, to laughter.
I was assigned to sit in a “pod,” which is to say there was a 6-by-6 foot square marked off for me in the gravel, and I was instructed to bring my own chairs, blanket, cooler and whatever else.
Each pod appeared to be the requisite six feet apart from one another, and people were fairly good about wearing their face masks when up and moving around — all seeming to be within health guidelines for a low-risk event.
Your first (non-alcoholic) beverage and popcorn were free if you were a “pod person,” and a full menu of burgers, chili and more, complete with vegetarian options, was provided at reasonable prices.
Sitting amid a gravel parking lot with no table on a windy evening, however, made for a precarious pre-show dinner — grass would have been slightly preferable in that respect. There were also no nearby trash cans or bathrooms, either (it was a long walk to the public bathroom inside a nearby University of Northern Iowa building, though it at least had the benefit of being modern and indoors).
OK, so a fancy, indoor GBPAC show this was not. But hey — it was live. Like, actual, in-person live!
“I want to thank some of you all for trying something new,” Carignan said, before introducing the band, right on time.
Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience, a group of brothers and others who do basically an all-request Beatles show, also have had to modify their request-taking process during COVID. Audience members were instructed to request songs through lead singer Billy McGuigan’s website, which sent an email to the band, who then read off the person’s name before launching into the number.
Despite it all, McGuigan and his band put on a fun, high-energy, crowd-pleasing, 90-minute show. And, to GBPAC’s credit, the sound and light part of the show was well done — no small feat outdoors.
It’s difficult to say what the pandemic has in store for us in the coming months. I worry GBPAC isn’t able to completely pivot to outdoor concerts, what with their penchant for large, elaborately-staged productions, and with winter slowly creeping into the Cedar Valley.
But as Carignan helped run traffic control when the show ended, several attendees rolled down their car windows to tell him how happy they were to be back at a concert again.
Count me among them.
