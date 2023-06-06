WATERLOO — A news conference on how the community can get involved in one of the largest public art collaborations in Iowa will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Park, corner of Mulberry and East Fourth streets.

Renowned local artist Paco Rosic will talk about his part in painting the mural, which will take place during My Waterloo Days from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The public is invited to join the event Saturday.

For more information about the event and to volunteer go online to www.mywaterloodays.com.