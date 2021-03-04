Live entertainment in the Cedar Valley continues to face challenges in 2021

Music of the future

Festival organizers remain hopeful, particularly in light of Reynolds removing all social distancing guidelines in February, that events will go on this year — and that festival goers will also return.

Shipman said Iowa Irish Fest would hold its first organizing meeting in March; they last met in June. But he said it wouldn’t be clear for a few months if the festival would go on as planned.

“I think by May 1 we would be better prepared to understand moving forward for 2021’s Fest on how it affected us economically, entertainment and attendance challenges, and how we are going to move forward,” he said.

Venue owners like Burtis, who haven’t yet brought back bands, are similarly optimistic.

“Most certainly, it is our hope that we can bring back live music,” he said. “But I will not move forward until more people are vaccinated.”

Others are taking their cues from patrons.

“I would say a lot of people are more comfortable going out now,” Robeson said. “There was this really big surge where it seemed like everybody had it at the end of the year, and everybody kind of said, ‘Well, everybody had it — let’s go out.’”