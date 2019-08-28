INDEPENDENCE — The public is welcome to a Littleton School reunion from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St., the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.
The historical society hopes all students who have attended the Littleton school will be their guests, as well as the families of former teachers and students.
There will be displays, information and photos pertaining to the school to view. The society needs help in identifying people in old photos.
A group photo of former students is scheduled for 2 p.m.
With information on other students and their families who may be interested in attending, contact the society at 415-1175 or tonybengston@yahoo.com, as well as with any stories.
