INDEPENDENCE — The public is welcome to a Littleton School reunion from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State St — the former Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.

The historical society hopes all students that have attended the Littleton school will be their guest, as well as the families of former teachers and students.

There will be displays, information and photos pertaining to the school to view. A group photo of former students is scheduled for 2 p.m.

If you know of other students and their families that may be interested in attending, Contact the society at (319) 415-1175 or tonybengston@yahoo.com for information about any other interested in attending.

