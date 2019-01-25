WATERLOO — It will be a tale of two birthdays at the Little Brown Church’s Sunday services this week. The Rev. Drew McHolm and his wife, Jesse Boatright, are shaking things up with a Scottish celebration.
Today marks McHolm’s birthday, as well as the famous Scottish poet, Robert Burns, who was born in 1759.
“It’s going to be a service the LBC has never seen the likes of,” said McHolm’s wife, Cedar Falls native Jesse Boatright. “It will be an educational experience for all.”
McHolm, who is leading the congregation while the church’s full-time pastor is on sabbatical, will preach in full Scottish attire. He will wear the traditional Scottish kilt, which originated from Gaelic men and boys in the Scottish Highlands.
McHolm and Boatright will sing the original version of the traditional Scottish song, “Auld Lang Syne,” written by Burns in the native language.
Burns, known as a pioneer of the Romantic Movement and the national poet of Scotland, was a highly regarded poet and lyrist. His birthday is celebrated worldwide on or around Jan. 25, typically with a “Burns Supper,” an active celebration with songs, anecdotes and literary fun.
“This is a big deal for Scots and usually in communities of Scotsmen, they celebrate it like we would a close family member,” Boatright said.
McHolm, the Scottish-born minister, has honored Burns’ birthday celebrations for many years by speaking to audiences and delivering the “Toast to the Lassie’s.”
Boatright also has a few surprises up her sleeve for the special services. A special guest will appear at the services with a birthday gift everyone will be sure to enjoy.
The event begins at 10:15 a.m. with the weekly sing-along followed by the service. A celebratory dinner will follow services with Texas brisket and “all the fixin’s.”
WATERLOO -- If walls could talk, the Little Brown Church in the Vale would belt out in song.…
Little Brown Church in the Vale is at 2730 Cheyenne Ave., just outside of Nashua. The rural church features a 50-person congregation along with organ music and old hymns of the faith. Built in 1864, the church was made famous by the poem, “Church in the Wildwood,” which was written about the Nashua site before the church was even built. The poem was turned into a song and has been sung by well-known artists including Andy Griffith, Dolly Parton and the Statler Brothers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.