WATERLOO — Couples from near and far will travel to the famed Little Brown Church near Nashua this weekend to celebrate their wedding anniversaries.
The 68th annual wedding reunion celebration will begin at 10:15 a.m. Sunday with a sing-along followed by church services at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with a mass renewal of vows, led by the Rev. Drew McHolm, before the outdoor festivities with food, games and live music. The church is at 2730 Cheyenne Ave., just outside of Nashua.
“People come from all over the states,” said McHolm. “Including people who’ve been married here 74 years ago, everything right down from people who were just married last year.”
A pastor’s reception will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the church, with a meet and greet, music and games.
“It’s really pretty spectacular, especially to see people wanting to renew their love for each other. That’s pretty touching,” said McHolm’s wife, Jesse Boatright.
Prizes will be awarded for the couple married the most years, the bride and groom most recently married, and the family coming the farthest distance. Little Brown Church memorabilia will be available for purchase, along with local vendors and pies made by the church’s women’s group. Jay Connor of the Ice Breakers, and the Cedar Valley band Phil and Travis, as well as McHolm and Boatright, a former singer with a 1940s big band in San Antonio, will perform live music.
McHolm and Boatright will mark their one year anniversary as leaders of the church by announcing their decision to lay down their roots and stay at the church. The pair of singers left their parsonage in Austin, Texas, in August 2018 to lead the LBC congregation in the interim while the former pastor was on sabbatical.
“We’re truly enjoying being here,” Boatright said.
When they arrived at the church last year, there were 30 to 40 members of the LBC congregation. That number has jumped to around 80.
“That’s huge for this little church,” Boatright said.
This also marks the first time in years the number of weddings held at the church has not declined, along with the addition of child care, Bible studies and an active internet presence.
“I think Sunday’s going to be especially memorable for Drew and I because when we came a year ago we thought we were going to stay only a year. We had no idea we’d be here a year later and plan on staying for years after that. I think that everybody is truly enjoying Drew as the pastor and as somebody in the community,” Boatright said.
McHolm, born in Scotland, also performs as a guest preacher at other area churches.
“They’ve really taken to him, and I’m so proud of him,” she said.
Volunteer landscaping crews were preparing for the upcoming event last week when they uncovered a piece of the church’s history.
Beneath a patch of low-hanging cedar brush sat a large rock emblazoned with a 1928 brass plaque from the Daughters of the American Revolution.
It reads: “Little Brown Church in the Vale. Organized 1855, Erected 1862. Placed by Alden Sears Chapter D.A.R. 1928.”
“It’s a major sign from God that we are in the right place at the right time in helping this little church survive its vast history lesson,” Boatright said.
The hymn “The Church in the Wildwood” has drawn worldwide attention to the wedding destination. Dr. William Pitts composed the song in 1857 after visiting the spot where the church now stands.
The congregation finished building the church in 1864 after four years of labor. The country was torn by the Civil War at that time, and labor and resources were hard to come by. With no knowledge of the hymn, the church got its namesake when it was painted with mineral brown paint instead of the typical white color of churches because of supply shortages.
Various well-known artists have performed the hymn, including Andy Griffith, Dolly Parton and the Statler Brothers.
Call the church at (641) 435-2027 for more information or check www.littlebrownchurch.org.
