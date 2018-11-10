CEDAR FALLS — Aleeya Peters is a fan of video games, especially Nintendo’s Mario franchise.
That helped guide the 11-year-old Parkersburg girl’s outfit choice for LitCon on Saturday at Cedar Falls Public Library and the adjacent community center. She came as Princess Peach — a character from Super Mario Kart — wearing a pink dress and a miniature go-kart around her waist.
The get-up won her second place in the event’s youth costume contest. “I chose it, first of all, because I love Peach and Mario Brothers is my favorite video game,” said Peters, who knew she’d find like-minded people at LitCon.
“I want to come to this event because it has everything I like, like anime, video games and superheroes,” she noted. “In Iowa it’s very rare to find that. So this is a community that just loves this.”
The third annual free day-long convention hosted by the library had even more. Amy Stuenkel, the public services librarian, said such events were once focused solely on comics and cartoons.
“We wanted to expand it to other literature,” she said, as well as TV shows and movies. “We wanted to do a multi-generational event that everyone would want to come to.”
Attendees of all ages dressed as a range of characters browsed the wares at booths set up around the library and community center. Vendors sold books, crafts and artwork. Organizations whose members dress in costumes promoted their brand of fantasy.
Authors Ellen Hopkins and Grady Hendrix and comic book artist and writer Phil Hester made presentations and signed books. Local authors also made appearances.
“This is the first time we’ve actually had big-selling authors,” said Stuenkel. “This time we got pretty fortunate, and we’ve already got next year’s authors in the works.”
Waterloo native Rebekah Mardis, a Cedar Rapids resident, was there with the Society for Creative Anachronism.
“Every member researches a period of time that draws them in,” she said, and creates a persona from the 1,000 years between 600 and 1600. Mardis has created two personas, both involved in weaving, from the Viking and French cultures. She was demonstrating weaving on a loom during LitCon.
Members get involved in a whole range of activities such as fighting (using bamboo swords), archery, embroidery, calligraphy, sewing, metal work, spinning, bead making and more.
At a nearby booth were a collection of Star Wars Galactic Empire characters — including an admiral, stormtrooper, shadow clone and shoretrooper.
“We’re members of the 501st Legion Central Garrison Corps Bomb Squad,” said Chris Scott of Fort Dodge, dressed as a squad leader of the shore troopers — a character that appears for about 30 seconds in the 2016 film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” The legion is a Lucasfilm premiere costume group with 13,000 members around the world.
“We’re here just to promote the 501st Legion,” said Scott. The group was also on LitCon’s schedule for “Ask a Stormtrooper” and “Stormtrooper Storytime.” “We get together for armor parties, work on our costumes together (and) do charity work,” he added.
Heidi and Corey Brey of Cedar Falls and their three young children, 1-year-olds Abbey and Teddy and 5-year-old Bradley, came as characters from “PJ Masks,” a book and animated TV series. Heidi Brey noted the children were dressed as “good guys” Catboy, Owlette and Gekko while she and her husband were dressed as “bad guys” Luna Girl and Romeo. They participated in the costume contest.
“He decided to be Catboy for Halloween,” she said of their oldest son. “So, we decided we’d do the same thing we did for Halloween.”
Josh Carlson’s 4-year-old daughter, Layla, came dressed as fairy tale character Rapunzel and participated in the costume contest.
“We come here a lot of mornings,” said Carlson. Being able to be there in costume was “just an extra benefit today.”
As at past LitCons, Jessica Hartz was there with her 5-year-old daughter, Mirabella. The girl was dressed as Starfire from the animated superhero series “Teen Titans.”
“We’ve come every single year. We absolutely love coming and dressing up in costumes,” said Hartz. In addition, she said, “you can buy books from local and Iowa authors.” But she was also excited about best-selling author Ellen Hopkins, a state of Nevada resident.
The junior high teacher even encouraged her students to attend the event because of Hopkins.
“I teach English at Holmes Junior High, and all my students love her work,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.