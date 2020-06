× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa Lions District 9NE and local Lions Clubs across the country are installing officers for the coming year 2020-21.

The new 9NE district governor is Rich Congdon of Cedar Falls. First vice district governor is Stephen Becker of Waterloo, and

and second vice district governor is Dale Schrad of Cedar Falls.

The district's theme for the year is “Lions Poking Holes in Darkness.”

