QUASQUETON -- One person has died in a rural Buchanan County crash Friday.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as Cory Kruse, 38, of Hiawatha. The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Troy Mills Boulevard and 290th Street, southeast of Quasqueton.

Troopers said Kruse was northbound on Troy Mills Boulevard and crossed the center line and collided with a semi tractor-trailer being driven by Sean Baragary, 43, of Winthrop, who was southbound. Kruse died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene was the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Quasqueton Fire Department, Area Ambulance Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Teglers Towing and Buchanan County Secondary Roads Department.

