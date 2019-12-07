QUASQUETON -- One person has died in a rural Buchanan County crash Friday.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as Cory Kruse, 38, of Hiawatha. The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Troy Mills Boulevard and 290th Street, southeast of Quasqueton.
You have free articles remaining.
Troopers said Kruse was northbound on Troy Mills Boulevard and crossed the center line and collided with a semi tractor-trailer being driven by Sean Baragary, 43, of Winthrop, who was southbound. Kruse died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene was the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Quasqueton Fire Department, Area Ambulance Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Teglers Towing and Buchanan County Secondary Roads Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.