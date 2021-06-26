Lineup announced for Red, White and Loo downtown fireworks display

WATERLOO – This year’s downtown Waterloo Independence Day fireworks display will boast two stages with live music.
The annual Mayor’s Fireworks: Red, White and Loo will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, and run to midnight with live music at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre and RiverLoop Expo Plaza
“The planning team has been working hard to bring a spectacular show to downtown Waterloo with a variety of entertainment, larger footprint, and a memorable fireworks display,” said Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker. “We are excited to be back downtown, gathering together, to celebrate our community pride.”
The lineup includes:
● The Cedar Valley Big Band will kick off the celebration at 5 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre followed by the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
● Local act Low Key will start at 5:30 p.m. on the Expo plaza followed by the B2wins at 8:00 p.m.
● The fireworks over the Cedar River will start at 10 p.m. with a special presentation of the 1812 Overture by the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
● Food and beverage will be available at both locations. Portable bathrooms will be in place at both locations.
Street closures will begin at 3 p.m. and remain closed until midnight. Closures will be limited to Park Avenue from Sycamore Street to Cedar Street, Cedar from West Fourth Street to West Third Street, and Commercial and Jefferson streets. from Third to Park Avenue.
“We cannot host spectacular events like these without community support,” said Waterloo Mayor Hart. “John Deere Waterloo and other companies who offer financial support are true champions of Waterloo who genuinely care about the quality of life we offer our residents.”
Volunteers are still needed for beverage service, cashiers, and ID checking. Volunteers should register at www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/fireworks.
The event is organized by Main Street Waterloo, Waterloo Center for the Arts, and the City of Waterloo. Additional sponsors include AECOM, ISG, and Vandewalle & Associates. Media Sponsors include Coloff Media/93.5 The Mix and KWWL.