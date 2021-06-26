Lineup announced for Red, White and Loo downtown fireworks display

WATERLOO – This year’s downtown Waterloo Independence Day fireworks display will boast two stages with live music.

The annual Mayor’s Fireworks: Red, White and Loo will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3, and run to midnight with live music at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre and RiverLoop Expo Plaza

“The planning team has been working hard to bring a spectacular show to downtown Waterloo with a variety of entertainment, larger footprint, and a memorable fireworks display,” said Main Street Waterloo Executive Director Jessica Rucker. “We are excited to be back downtown, gathering together, to celebrate our community pride.”

The lineup includes:

● The Cedar Valley Big Band will kick off the celebration at 5 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre followed by the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.

● Local act Low Key will start at 5:30 p.m. on the Expo plaza followed by the B2wins at 8:00 p.m.

● The fireworks over the Cedar River will start at 10 p.m. with a special presentation of the 1812 Overture by the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.

● Food and beverage will be available at both locations. Portable bathrooms will be in place at both locations.