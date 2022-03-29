Lincoln Savings Bank adds new employees

JoAnn Whitehead has been hired as a System Administrator for Lincoln Savings Bank. From Bel Air, Maryland, Whitehead earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and has previous experience in the financial industry. She will be responsible for administrative tasks for the DNA processing platform which streamlines financial operations.

Garret Meyer has been hired as an Assistant Controller at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Meyer has a BS in Finance from Iowa State University and began working in the financial industry after graduating college. Through his role he will provide support to the management team on accounting and financial needs.

Melody Ver Woert has been hired as a Communication Support Intern at the Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. Ver Woert will be graduating in May from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in Business Management and Administration. She is excited to gain experience, connections, and apply the skills learned in the classroom.

Jesse Bro has been hired as an SBA Commercial Lender for Lincoln Savings Bank. From Belton, Texas, has a degree in Finance from the University of Northern Iowa and MBA from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. He will be working with small business owners across the country to find ways to finance their business projects.

