Limelight shines on new organization connecting arts, community

Cedar Valley artists and the arts community are now in the Limelight.
It’s the name of a new organization created to better connect the area’s rich array of arts and arts entities with the community at large, including business and civic leaders.
“Limelight will increase awareness of local artists and creators who are significant contributors to the success of our communities and recognizes the importance of the arts to quality of life issues in our communities,” said Heather Skeens, a Limelight member and cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls.
The organization was launched by the Cedar Valley Arts Committee, which includes artists, arts administrators, educators, community leaders and advocates. This group has worked collectively for several years to develop a regional arts cohort.
Limelight’s aim is to nurture and support artists and arts organizations in their work through marketing, advocacy, relationship-building and select community programming, such as the annual Cedar Valley Arts Summit. One goal is to highlight and showcase arts happenings in the Cedar Valley.
“We hope to see the arts infused in all aspects of the community, to grow audiences, increase the number of practicing artists in the area, build organizational capacity with arts organizations and see the arts become an integral part of who we are as a community,” said Tom Wickersham, Limelight member and program director at Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
“Another aspect of Limelight that we really value is that arts are one of the best tools we have to bridge cultural divides and unify communities. It’s astounding how the arts cross all demographics and categories of people,’ he said.
Wickersham said Limelight is not a “carefully curated” group of individuals and organizations, but rather a group of “folks willing to step up and do the necessary work.” Members include representatives from Cedar Valley tourism groups, including Experience Waterloo, Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau, as well as Grow Cedar Valley, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Hawkeye Community College, Waterloo Community Playhouse and the University of Northern Iowa.
“We are an arts-rich community and this organization is a way to solidify that across the Cedar Valley,” said Sarah Pauls, marketing manager for UNI’s College of Humanities & Sciences. UNI has several arts entities on campus, including the UNI Gallery of Art and Strayer-Wood Theatre, and was interested in forming collaborations throughout the artistic community and beyond.
“That’s where Limelight came in. We’re in our infancy yet, and we were planning to launch a year ago but the pandemic threw a wrench into things,” Pauls explained. “We don’t want to duplicate efforts or duplicate a calendar website. We want to provide a different perspective.”
Limelight will also work to connect artists and arts organizations to resources, while acting as an advocate for the arts throughout the region. “It’s beyond just thinking about this as an arts agency,” said Wickersham.
Waterloo Center for the Arts Curator Chawne Paige agreed. “The Cedar Valley is a hotbed for creative thinkers, innovators. It’s not to say the arts community is not already lively, but we need to come together and be a hub and springboard for all things related to the arts. Limelight isn’t another nonprofit mouth to feed in the Cedar Valley. We aren’t vying for the same limited monies.”
“We will be a resource and advocate for the arts and artists. Both cities have made investments in public spaces and infrastructures where people gather. Coming out of the confines of the pandemic, people are going to want to hear, see and engage in the arts. What Limelight is going to do is provide another level of exposure.”
The organization is being built on past successes of such organizations as the Cedar Valley Cultural Alliance (formerly Resources Plus) and Cedar Arts Forum. Wickersham said the next steps include finalizing priorities, building a website, gathering additional input at another Cedar Valley Arts Summit and seeking financial support to hire a Limelight coordinator.
For more information about Limelight, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
'Teacher | Student' share gallery space at Hearst Center
The 'Teacher | Student' exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls features 17 regional and nationally-known artists.
“The idea for the show has been percolating for a while. It was an interesting concept in a college town to take a look at the connection between student and teacher and see what the student learned or was influenced by in their own artwork,” said Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor.
It runs through March 28.