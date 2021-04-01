Limelight shines on new organization connecting arts, community

Limelight will also work to connect artists and arts organizations to resources, while acting as an advocate for the arts throughout the region. “It’s beyond just thinking about this as an arts agency,” said Wickersham.

Waterloo Center for the Arts Curator Chawne Paige agreed. “The Cedar Valley is a hotbed for creative thinkers, innovators. It’s not to say the arts community is not already lively, but we need to come together and be a hub and springboard for all things related to the arts. Limelight isn’t another nonprofit mouth to feed in the Cedar Valley. We aren’t vying for the same limited monies.”

“We will be a resource and advocate for the arts and artists. Both cities have made investments in public spaces and infrastructures where people gather. Coming out of the confines of the pandemic, people are going to want to hear, see and engage in the arts. What Limelight is going to do is provide another level of exposure.”