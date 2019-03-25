CEDAR FALLS -- The HusomeStrong Foundation will host its third annual silent auction and dinner fundraising event April 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
The event will include a social hour and silent auction at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and keynote speaker at 7 p.m. KWWL News Anchor Abby Turpin will emcee the event.
“I feel fortunate to have survived the accident,” said Steve Husome, founder of the organization. “There was a reason I survived. I believe that reason was to help others who can benefit from my experience.”
Steve Husome, founder of the organization, needed a leg amputation following a motorcycle accident in September 2014. From this experience, Husome recognized there was a need in the community for peer support and also financial help. It has been a tough journey, but his personal experiences and ‘can-do’ attitude have put him in a position to help others.
This year’s event will feature CNN Hero Award winner and founder of the San Antonio Amputee Foundation, Mona Patel, as the keynote speaker.
The Limb-It-Less Possibilities event is sponsored by Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics, along with Hawkeye Corrugated Inc., MercyOne, Black Hawk Roofing, L&N Transport, Dan Deery Toyota, Iowa Irish Fest, the LSB Foundation as well as several other sponsors and supporters.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available as well as single tickets to the event. Amputees and their caregivers are invited to contact the foundation through its website at husomestrong.com for free tickets to attend the event. Tickets are limited and on a first come, first served basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.