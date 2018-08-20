Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES — Vocalist Lily Gast of Cedar Falls took third place Sunday in the Bill Riley Talent Search competition at the Iowa State Fair.

Ana Yam, a pianist from Ames, was crowned champion. Second place went to the vocal and piano duet of Tory Gregurich and Laura McCarger of Des Moines,

Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state, and winners advance to the State Fair. There are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion.

The Sprouts did not compete beyond the semi-finals, but performed in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions. More than $17,000 was awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Hy-Vee.

