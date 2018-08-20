DES MOINES — Vocalist Lily Gast of Cedar Falls took third place Sunday in the Bill Riley Talent Search competition at the Iowa State Fair.
Ana Yam, a pianist from Ames, was crowned champion. Second place went to the vocal and piano duet of Tory Gregurich and Laura McCarger of Des Moines,
Nearly 100 local qualifying competitions are held across the state, and winners advance to the State Fair. There are seven days of preliminary competition for Sprouts (ages 2-12) and Seniors (ages 13-21), followed by the semi-finals and, ultimately, the selection of one Senior Champion.
The Sprouts did not compete beyond the semi-finals, but performed in the Championship Show as Sprout Champions. More than $17,000 was awarded to the Senior and Sprout divisions combined. The Bill Riley Talent Search is presented by Hy-Vee.
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as the they develop!
081918ho-talent-winners
The 2018 winners
PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL RILEY TALENT SEARCH
081918ho-ana-yam
Ana Yam of Ames won the senior division of the Bill Riley Talent Search competition at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines Sunday.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL RILEY TALENT SEARCH
081918ho-lily-gast
Lily Gast of Cedar Falls is performs Sunday at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
PHOTO COURTESY OF BILL RILEY TALENT SEARCH
082618ap-clydesdales
Joyce Miller, of Shipshewana, Ind., walks her Clydesdale horses to the barn at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa State Fair
Iowa State Fair queen Hailey Swan, of Bloomfield, Iowa, participates in the bubble gum blowing contest at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP PHOTO
081318rb-fair-veterans
Participants in the annual veterans' parade march down the spectator-lined concourse Monday as part of the festivities at the Iowa State Fair which is under way in Des Moines through Sunday.
ROD BOSHART, LEE-GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU
081318rb-fair-bull
Iowa State Fair "super bull" Dream On, a 3,050-pound product of the Brandt Farms in Corning, rests comfortably in his Cattle Barn pen Monday as fairgoers stare in wide-eyed wonder.
ROD BOSHART, LEE-GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU
081118rb-fair-cattle-barn
Iowa State Fair attendees stroll through the cattle barn at the fair Saturday in Des Moines.
081118rb-fair-rides
Children enjoy a spin on the mini-cars at the Iowa State Fair midway Saturday in Des Moines.
081118rb-fair-horse
Who's looking at who? that's the question as Iowa State Fair-goers pass the metal winged horse on the fairgrounds Saturday in Des Moines.
081118rb-fair-slide
Iowa State Fair attendees enjoy a ride down the giant slide Saturday in Des Moines.
081118rb-fair-picture
Siblings lineup their children for a "cousins" photo opportunity at the Iowa State Fair Saturday.
081118rb-fair-pumpkin
Fairgoers line up for a photo with the 795-pound pumpkin from Bloomfield that won the 2018 Iowa State Fair's big pumpkin competition.
081118rb-ernst-fair
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak, hands out egg on a stick treats to Iowa State Fair-goers at the Iowa Egg Council booth in the Agriculture Building at the Iowa State Fair Saturday.
081118rb-fair-cows
Iowans line up their show animals outside the Iowa State Fair's agriculture pavilion for Saturday's competition.
081118rb-hubbell-soapbox
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell addresses spectators during a speech at The Des Moines Register's "Soapbox" at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.
ROD BOSHART, LEE-GAZETTE DES MOINES BUREAU
081018em-john-boehner-fair
Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, of Ohio, greets fair-goers at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Friday, August 10, 2018. Boehner told reporters he was in Iowa to visit his close friend and former Congressman Tom Latham, and was on his way to help campaign for Congressional candidates in Nebraska.
ERIN MURPHY
erin.murphy@lee.net
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-3
Itty Bitty, shown by the Manchester FFA chapter, walks through the ring during the big boar contest on the opening day of the Iowa State Fair on Thursday in Des Moines. Itty Bitty won the competition with a weight of 1,163 pounds.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-9
Workers move a pumpkin to be the scale for weighing during the giant pumpkin contest at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-6
Gov. Kim Reynolds rides the giant slide with her grandsons Rush Fagan, left, and Kruz Fagan.
Charlie Neibergall
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-4
Itty Bitty, shown by the Manchester FFA chapter, walks through the ring during the big boar contest on the opening day of the Iowa State Fair on Thursday in Des Moines. Itty Bitty won the competition with a weight of 1,163 pounds.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-7
Hayden Carter of Albia checks out pumpkins to be weighed during the giant pumpkin contest.
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-1
Mikayla VonBehren, of Olin, Iowa, stands with her horse Show Me Gucci after competition on the opening day of the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-8
Tucker Carter, of Albia, Iowa, rests on his pumpkin while waiting for it to be weighed during the giant pumpkin contest at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-2
Angie Spangler of Eagle Grove leads her father's ram Doc to the show ring after it was weighed during the big ram contest. owned by Ron Willwerth, of Webster City, won the competition with a weight of 457 pounds.
081018AP-Iowa-State-Fair-5
Itty Bitty, shown by the Manchester, Iowa, FFA chapter, stands in a holding pen during the big boar contest on the opening day of the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. Itty Bitty won the competition with a weight of 1,163 pounds. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-8
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, Iowa, sings the national anthem during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-12
Iowa State fairgoers line up to get a corn dog at a concession stand.
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-11
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe of Clarksville greets supporters during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair on Thursday.
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-3
Angel Sanchez hangs a sign on the top of a concession stand during final preparations for the Iowa State Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. The fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 19th. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-6
Eight-year old Paige Sorenson, of Waverly, Iowa, sweeps in front of a pen in the hog barn during the opening day of the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-1
Lloyd Cunningham hangs a sign in beer tent during final preparations for the Iowa State Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. The fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 19th. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-5
Mike Lyons of Casadalia leads his Holstein cow through the cattle barn Thursday.
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-10
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, Iowa, speaks during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair as Iowa Gov. Kim Reyolds, right, looks on, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-2
Sculptor Sarah Pratt works on a butter sculpture of a Waterloo Boy tractor during final preparations for the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday in Des Moines.
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-4
A rider warms up in the horse barn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. The fair starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 19th. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-7
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, Iowa, sings the national anthem during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080818AP-Iowa-State-Fair-9
"American Idol" winner Maddie Poppe, of Clarksville, Iowa, talks with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, during the opening ceremony at the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
080918-Iowa-state-fair-4
Rita Hart and Fred Hubbell, the Democratic ticket for Iowa governor and lieutenant governor, flip pork chops at the Iowa Pork Producers' stand.
Erin Murphy, Courier Des Moines Bureau
080918-Iowa-state-fair-2
Rita Hart and Fred Hubbell, the Democratic ticket for Iowa governor and lieutenant governor, flip pork chops at the Iowa Pork Producers' stand at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Photo by Erin Murphy
Photo by Erin Murphy
080918-Iowa-state-fair-3
Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in Iowa's 1st District, speaks at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Photo by Erin Murphy
Photo by Erin Murphy
080918-Iowa-state-fair-1
Gov. Kim Reynolds greets supporters at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Photo by Erin Murphy
Photo by Erin Murphy
080918em-abby-finkenauer
Abby Finkenauer, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in Iowa's 1st District, speaks at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines on Thursday.
Erin Murphy
ERIN MURPHY, COURIER LEE DES MOINES BUREAU
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.