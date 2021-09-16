Lillian Thomas offered a listening ear and sage advice

“She was a very humble person and she had such a sweet spirit about her,” added Smith. “She touched so many lives in so many ways.”

Thomas was the oldest of six siblings who Turner said was born 15 years before the second child in the family. After 2-1/2 years of college in Mississippi, Thomas came to work in Waterloo, where some extended family members lived. She got a job as a teacher’s aid at Grant Elementary School and renewed her acquaintance with Clyde Thomas, another Durant native who had moved to Iowa.

After they were married, Thomas’ mother and siblings followed her to Waterloo. “We were born in Mississippi, all of us, and when my natural father passed away, my mother joined her,” said Turner, when she was in elementary school.

Turner, a retired Waterloo Schools’ administrator, said education “was a must” for the family and it became a career for some. Several of her and Thomas’ siblings also worked for the district along with their mother. Thomas retired in 1997 as a home school worker at East High School.

“She was very passionate about her community and, in particular, about our youth,” said Madlock. “One of the things she lived by, if we were there as her daughters she was there.”