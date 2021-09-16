Lillian Thomas offered a listening ear and sage advice

WATERLOO — Talking with Lillian Thomas always meant you’d have a listening ear and, if needed, a wise adviser.
“My sister was a very calm and deep thinker. She was a very spiritual person,” said Cora Turner.
“You could ask her a question and she would many times ponder and use a lot of her life experience to come back and give you an answer,” she explained. “What I’ll miss most about my sister is our deep conversations.”
Thomas died Sept. 9 at age 82 after more than a week in the hospital. The Durant, Miss., native spent her adult life in Waterloo, where she and her husband, Clyde, raised two daughters.
She worked in the Waterloo Community Schools for more than 30 years and volunteered heavily over the decades. In 2020, she was named one of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 honorees.
“One of the things over the course of this week and even when she was in the hospital, people would talk about how they’re going to miss their conversations with my mom,” said daughter Krystal Madlock. Thomas was a “great listener; when she needed to give advice she would give advice.”
“If you were wrong, she would pretty much tell you you were wrong,” said daughter Terri Smith, but wasn’t judgmental. “She would always say, ‘Use what you can use and sift out what you can’t.’
“She was a very humble person and she had such a sweet spirit about her,” added Smith. “She touched so many lives in so many ways.”
Thomas was the oldest of six siblings who Turner said was born 15 years before the second child in the family. After 2-1/2 years of college in Mississippi, Thomas came to work in Waterloo, where some extended family members lived. She got a job as a teacher’s aid at Grant Elementary School and renewed her acquaintance with Clyde Thomas, another Durant native who had moved to Iowa.
After they were married, Thomas’ mother and siblings followed her to Waterloo. “We were born in Mississippi, all of us, and when my natural father passed away, my mother joined her,” said Turner, when she was in elementary school.
Turner, a retired Waterloo Schools’ administrator, said education “was a must” for the family and it became a career for some. Several of her and Thomas’ siblings also worked for the district along with their mother. Thomas retired in 1997 as a home school worker at East High School.
“She was very passionate about her community and, in particular, about our youth,” said Madlock. “One of the things she lived by, if we were there as her daughters she was there.”
As a result, she taught Sunday school and led a Girl Scouts troop, providing a model of volunteering for her daughters. Smith said the decision to teach a Sunday school class at her church “was so easy” because of that example.
“She did not hide that she was a woman of God, a woman of faith – you know, a woman of very high standards,” said Madlock.
“She was more than my mom,” said Smith. “I always called her my angel in disguise.”
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St. The funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.