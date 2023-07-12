WATERLOO — An early morning lighting strike apparently started a fire in a vacant Waterloo house owned by a non-profit Wednesday.

Neighbors called 911 around 7 a.m. to report smoke coming from 924 Lafayette St. as a thunderstorm rolled through the city.

Firefighters found a fire burning in the attic of the two-story home. They stopped it before it could spread to the rest of the house.

No injuries were reported, and no was living at the address, according to fire officials. The home is owned by Operation Threshold, a community services non-profit organization that provides crisis and housing assistance and other programs.

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016 VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319 Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016 Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016 Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018 Garage/house fire, Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa Dec. 11, 2017 House Fire, W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, Oct. 20, 2016 House fire, Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa June 6, 2018 House fire, W. 2nd St., Waterloo, Iowa July 7, 2017