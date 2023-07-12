WATERLOO — An early morning lighting strike apparently started a fire in a vacant Waterloo house owned by a non-profit Wednesday.
Neighbors called 911 around 7 a.m. to report smoke coming from 924 Lafayette St. as a thunderstorm rolled through the city.
Firefighters found a fire burning in the attic of the two-story home. They stopped it before it could spread to the rest of the house.
No injuries were reported, and no was living at the address, according to fire officials. The home is owned by Operation Threshold, a community services non-profit organization that provides crisis and housing assistance and other programs.
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Former church fire, Waverly, Iowa, Dec. 19, 2016
VIDEO: House Fire, Gable St., Waterloo, Iowa 120319
Apartment fire, Jefferson St., Feb. 19, 2016
Duplex Fire, Western Ave., Feb. 9. 2016
Fire, Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa Feb. 5, 2018