CRESCO – A suspected lightning strike may be behind a Tuesday night fire at a Cresco assisted living center.
No injuries were reported, but part of the attic and roof area of the Evans Memorial Home Assisted Living Facility sustained heavy damage, and all 28 residents were evacuated, according to Cresco firefighters.
At the time of the fire, a large thunderstorm was passing through the area, authorities said.
Crews from five departments were called to the building at 1010 N. Elm St. around 10:18 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of thick smoke.
Evans employees, Regional Health Ambulance workers, firefighters and police helped the residents out of the building and onto a school bus. They were moved to a New Hampton facility or picked up by relatives.
Cresco fire department’s aerial truck helped crews reach the roof while other teams entered and found smoke coming from a third-floor apartment, according to fire officials.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and removed a large amount of blown insulation to keep the fire from spreading. The attic rafters and trusses in the southeast corner sustained heavy damage, according to the fire department.
The Cresco Fire Department was assisted by the Protivin, Ridgeway, Lime Springs and Decorah Fire Departments as well as the Cresco Police Department, Regional Health Ambulance, Howard County Emergency Management, Howard County Dispatchers and the Howard Winneshiek School Transportation Department.
