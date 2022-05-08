 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lightning strike leads to small house fire in Cedar Falls

1121 Carriage 2.jpg

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was called to the 1100 block of Carriage Lane near Hudson Road.

CEDAR FALLS -- A Mother's Day lightning strike led to a small fire at a residence, according to a press release sent out by the Public Safety Department. 

At 1:31 p.m., Cedar Falls Fire Rescue was called to the 1100 block of Carriage Lane near Hudson Road. Dispatch had received a call of smoke coming from the basement of a house in the area. Fire crews arrived on scene and confirmed a fire was in progress, quickly putting it out.

It was later determined that lightning had struck a large tree, which damaged the side of the house and started the fire near the air conditioning unit. The homeowners were found in the house unharmed. 

The home received minor structural damage.

