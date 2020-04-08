Light the Night Cedar Valley planned
WATERLOO -- RE/MAX Home Group is organizing a Light the Night campaign from Friday through Sunday in support of Cedar Valley police and fire departments, doctors, nurses, teachers, truck drivers, restaurant and retail workers, and anyone who is keeping the Cedar Valley moving during the COVID-19 crisis.

At 8 p.m. each night, Cedar Valley residents are asked to light a candle on the sidewalk, turn on their porch light, place a light in the window, or even turn on some holiday lights to show support for these local heroes.

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Food banks on front lines

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

