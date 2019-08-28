WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa’s Lifelong University program, the Iowa Department on Aging, and the Wallace Winkie Foundation have partnered to bring to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area a new event, “Learning Through the Ages: A Lifelong Learning Expo,” on Sept. 17.
The event offers three tracks of one-of-a-kind breakout sessions (history, religion and wellness). Subjects range from hidden Iowa history to tai chi to the role of women in religion.
Participants choose the sessions they wish to attend.
Keynote speakers are Michael Swanger of Iowa History Journal, and Dan Gable, National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.
Additionally, organizations that regularly offer lifelong learning experiences will be on site providing information about opportunities they have available throughout the year.
The Wallace Winkie Foundation has received a grant of $485 from Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, in support of this project.
Other sponsors include LeadingAge.
The event will be in Tama Hall on the Hawkeye Community College campus. Registration is $25 and includes morning coffee and pastries and lunch.
For more details, call 273-5141 or go to https://lifelongexpo.wixsite.com/lifelongexpo, where online registration is also available.
