Library hosts weekly death and dying series during August

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is hosting a Death & Dying Series for adults on the first four Tuesdays in August, each event with a different speaker.

Whether someone is curious about what a funeral home director does on a day-to-day basis, the different aspects of grief, or the ethical and legal issues with end-of-life care, this series will offer insights for attendees.

It will take place 5:30-6:30 p.m. each week in Meeting Room AB. Topics include:

Aug. 2 Q&A with a Funeral Home Director – Ben Reiff of Reiff Family Center Funeral Home and Crematory will discuss what his job entails, what death can mean for families, and common questions he receives from families.

Aug. 9 Final Hours – Sara Davis of Cedar Valley Hospice will discuss the physical, psychosocial and spiritual aspects of death.

Aug. 16 Honoring Choices – Kortni Huibregtse, Cedar Valley Hospice Link social worker, will talk about the importance of making health care decisions today in the event of becoming seriously ill and unable to speak. She will also cover terms such as "advance directives," "living will" and "durable power of attorney for healthcare." She will also share resources for completing advance directives.

Aug. 23 Grief & Loss – Heather Peiffer, Cedar Valley Hospice grief team lead, will discuss the dynamics of grief and loss as well as bereavement of the dying person and their family.