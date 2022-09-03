 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Library hosts free retirement seminar

  • 0
062614tsr-waterloo-library-01

The Waterloo Public Library at the corner of Commercial and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is hosting the free eight-week seminar Get Retirement Ready with Mike Finley starting on Wednesdays in September. It will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Meeting Room AB.

This free 8-week seminar teaches adult participants "how to retire" financially and psychologically as they embrace the next stage of their lives. The information discussed includes pensions like IPERS, investing wisely and efficiently with an eye toward taxes and withdrawal strategies, the 4% rule, Social Security strategies, the ins and outs of insurance to include Medicare, what to do with the home, and  more. No registration is required to participate.

The following topics will be discussed this month:

  • Sept. 7 – How to identify the necessary steps and numbers that can lead to a happy and successful retirement.
  • Sept. 14 – How to create and manage the best low-cost, tax-efficient portfolio leading into and through retirement.
  • Sept. 21 – How to withdraw from a portfolio in a cost and tax-efficient way using the 4% rule as a guide.
  • Sept. 28 – How to make the most of your fixed income and insurance policies during your retirement years.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News