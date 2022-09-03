Library hosts free retirement seminar

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library is hosting the free eight-week seminar Get Retirement Ready with Mike Finley starting on Wednesdays in September. It will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in Meeting Room AB.

This free 8-week seminar teaches adult participants "how to retire" financially and psychologically as they embrace the next stage of their lives. The information discussed includes pensions like IPERS, investing wisely and efficiently with an eye toward taxes and withdrawal strategies, the 4% rule, Social Security strategies, the ins and outs of insurance to include Medicare, what to do with the home, and more. No registration is required to participate.