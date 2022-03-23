Library gardening classes planned

WATERLOO -- Iowa State Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County will once again be offering garden classes at local libraries. All classes start at 6 p.m., are free, and no registration is required. Free seeds will be available at these classes. Please observe each library's COVID protocols.

Cedar Falls Public Library

Monday, March 28 -- Easiest square Foot Gardening with Steve Carignan and Margaret Empie.

Monday, April 4 – The Green, the Bad, and the Ugly of Lawns with Steven Eilers.

Monday, April 11 – Growing Plants with Hydroponics with Sheila Sartorius.

Monday, April 25 – The Trees of Cedar Falls – Planting, Trimming and Growing with Brett Morris and Ryan Rieger - Cedar Falls Public Works

Waterloo Public Library

Tuesday, March 29 -- Easiest Square Foot Gardening with Steve Carignan and Margaret Empie.

Tuesday, April 5 – The Green, the Bad, and the Ugly of Lawns with Steven Eilers.

Tuesday, April 12 – Growing Plants with Hydroponics with Sheila Sartorius.

Tuesday, April 26 – The Trees of Waterloo - Planting, Trimming and Growing with Todd Derifield – Waterloo city forester.

Tuesday, May 10 – What’s New in the Garden for 2022 with Heidi Tietz-DeSilva.

Hawkins Memorial Library LaPorte City

Tuesday, April 12 – The Green, the Bad, and the Ugly of Lawns with Steven Eilers.

For more information, contact Steven Eilers, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County urban agriculture specialist at (319) 234-6811 or at seilers@iastate.edu.

