 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library doors closed again in Waterloo due to COVID-19
0 comments
breaking top story

Library doors closed again in Waterloo due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
062614tsr-waterloo-library-02

Waterloo Public Library at Commercial Street and West Park Avenue.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library is now closed to the public and offering only curbside services.

The closure began Wednesday in response to the elevated COVID-19 risk level in Black Hawk County.

Curbside services are still available. For more information, go to www.waterloopubliclibrary.org or call 291-4476.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

The county went from moderate to high risk for the virus Wednesday, reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last week and a more than 10% 14-day average positivity rate.

The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.

The county has had three additional deaths from coronavirus for a total of 101. The positive rate in Black Hawk County is at 12.5%. There were 35 recoveries, totaling 4,488 recoveries.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News