Library doors closed again in Waterloo due to COVID-19

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Public Library is now closed to the public and offering only curbside services.

The closure began Wednesday in response to the elevated COVID-19 risk level in Black Hawk County.

Curbside services are still available. For more information, go to www.waterloopubliclibrary.org or call 291-4476.

The county went from moderate to high risk for the virus Wednesday, reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last week and a more than 10% 14-day average positivity rate.

The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.

The county has had three additional deaths from coronavirus for a total of 101. The positive rate in Black Hawk County is at 12.5%. There were 35 recoveries, totaling 4,488 recoveries.

