Library classic book club to meet

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Public Library will hold the monthly Coffee and a Classic Book Club 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the second floor conference room.
The group will be discussing “Candide” by Voltaire. Adults interested in participating should email Haley at hbunnell@waterloopubliclibrary.org.
