WATERLOO – The National Letter Carrier's Association is partnering with nationwide organizations to host their 30th annual 'Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive' event.
On Saturday, May 13, residents in any of the following Iowa counties are asked to place nonperishable food items in their mailboxes: Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy, Howard, Mitchell, Poweshiek, Tama and Winneshiek.
The donations will be picked up by local postal carriers and donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
All donations are tax-deductible and the NEIFB should be listed on any tax deduction forms. Monetary donations can also be made in honor of the event:
go.neifb.org/donate.
NEIFB is also asking for volunteers for the event. Those interested can sign up at
neifb.volunteerhub.com.
