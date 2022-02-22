Let's do the Time Warp again: 'Rocky Horror Show' opens Friday at Waterloo Community Playhouse

WATERLOO — Meat Loaf, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, played rock-n-roll biker Eddie in the 1975 film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” He also played both the Eddie and Dr. Everett Scott characters on stage in the Roxy Theatre musical in 1974. Meat Loaf died on Jan. 20.

Opening Friday, the Waterloo Community Playhouse will present “Rocky Horror Show” on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Artistic Director Greg Holt acknowledges that the cast – and likely the audience – will want to hear a tribute to Meat Loaf.

“We’re looking at an homage either before the show or during intermission. It’s a very improv-based show, so we’ll see what the audiences are up for,” Holt said. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 3 and 5; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 6 and March 4 at 11 p.m.

The cult classic was first performed by WCP in 2017 to sold-out audiences. They are hoping this reprise will draw large, devoted audiences as the community theater continues to recover from the COVID pandemic. “We were talking about ‘how do you get back up and have fun at the theater again and sell seats in the middle of winter. ‘Rocky Horror’ did really well and brings its own crowd of people – let’s do ‘Rocky Horror’ again,’” said Holt.

“But we didn’t want the same-old-same-old. We have nearly a whole new cast and crew. We have eight or nine on stage who have never done Waterloo Community Playhouse shows or any show before and a lot who are in their mid-20s.”

Carrsan Morrissey of Waterloo has been practicing walking in five-inch high platform boots since he got his dream role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the mad scientist and self-proclaimed “sweet transvestite.”

“It doesn’t get more freeing that this character. He’s a villain, but you like him. He’s the ultimate counterculture character, so in-your-face, and it’s such a liberating role to play. It’s fun to be this crazy, campy person and throw caution to the wind when I’m playing him,” said Morrissey.

The actor is a long-time fan of “Rocky Horror,” confessing, “I have owned the two-disc special edition ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show” DVD since I was 12. Frank-N-Furter is one of my favorite fictional characters, and I worked on Frank for months leading up to audition. I didn’t think I had a chance at this role, so passion doesn’t begin to describe how I feel about this character and show,” Morrissey explained.

At the same time, he created his own aesthetic for the role. “I came up with the look, and that’s so special. And I’m on stage singing loud rock songs with amazing band – what could be better?”

Holt is impressed with Morrissey’s energy. “You need to commit completely to a high-camp character like this. All of the cast has brought their own interpretation to their roles in wonderful ways, and it seems like they’ve bonded together faster than any group I’ve worked with,” the director said.

Morrissey agreed. “Everyone is completely dedicated to the show and each other. It’s a very physically intense and intimate show, and we trust each other as actors and friends. That’s especially important for me.”

The cast includes Richard Campos and Madison Pulica as Brad and Janet, both making their WCP debuts; John B. Nicol as Riff Raff; Shelby Davis as Magenta; Chloe Ryann Anderson as Columbia; Ryan Black as Eddie; Christopher Klein, making his debut as Dr. Everett Scott; and Jestin Hoffman, who is reprising his role as Rocky.

Holt praises the show’s “top-notch band” featuring guitarist Jon Purdy, bassist Mike Grover; drummer Ed Flack. Melody Kosobucki is accompanist/piano. Music director is Mason Sealock, and choreographer is Aaron Hansen.

Audience participation is part of the fun for “Rocky Horror Show” theatergoers, and WCP will provide a selection of approved props, such as playing cards. People should not bring their own props, Holt said.

“It’s still campy fun and a fun romp. I think the show falls into the ‘Grease’ category, in that with every generation, you have young people who are discovering the show for the first time. That makes it enjoyable to share,” Holt added.

Order tickets online at www.wcpbhct.org, by phone at 319-291-4494, or at the box office at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. For group orders, call (319) 235-0367.

