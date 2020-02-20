Lenten music meditation dates set

CEDAR FALLS — St. Timothys United Methodist Church, 3220 Terrace Drive, will host its Lenten “Meditation Through Music” series on Tuesdays from March 3 through April 7.
It’s meant to be a time for quiet reflection and meditation as Lenten discipline.
Performers include:
- March 3: The Four Hands of Haacks, Joel and Linda Haack.
- March 10: Mash-ups and Musings, Janet Kreb, organist and Louise Odle, reader.
- March 17: Classical Piano with Vakhtang Kodanashvili, instructor of piano at the University of Northern Iowa.
- March 24: Kindred Minds.
- March 31: The Bells of St. Tims, Emily Borcherding, Sue Ilax, Sally Yakish, Janet Kreb, Accompanist.
- April 7: Sue-thing Inspiration, Sue Feltman.