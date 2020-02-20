Lenten music meditation dates set
Lenten music meditation dates set

St. Tim's

CEDAR FALLS — St. Timothys United Methodist Church, 3220 Terrace Drive, will host its Lenten “Meditation Through Music” series on Tuesdays from March 3 through April 7.

It’s meant to be a time for quiet reflection and meditation as Lenten discipline.

Performers include:

  • March 3: The Four Hands of Haacks, Joel and Linda Haack.
  • March 10: Mash-ups and Musings, Janet Kreb, organist and Louise Odle, reader.
  • March 17: Classical Piano with Vakhtang Kodanashvili, instructor of piano at the University of Northern Iowa.
  • March 24: Kindred Minds.
  • March 31: The Bells of St. Tims, Emily Borcherding, Sue Ilax, Sally Yakish, Janet Kreb, Accompanist.
  • April 7: Sue-thing Inspiration, Sue Feltman.
Breaking News