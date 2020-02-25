Leisure time: North Star's Canterbury Center offers clients like Pat Meyer outings, fun and independence

WATERLOO – Once a month, clients and staff at North Star Community Service’s Canterbury Center gather around to set up a calendar of events for the next month.

Winter days are filled with playing cards, computer games, going to the movies, casino visits, bowling, shopping and eating lunch out at favorite places like Pizza Ranch and Hardee’s. In warmer months, clients add activities like fishing, swimming, road trips to hometowns, soaking up the sun in the center’s backyard, or cooking out on the deck.

Located at 3623 Canterbury Court, the adult day services program serves about 20 people.

“We’re a community-based, person-centered leisure program for people with a range of disabilities who need a calmer, smaller and quieter setting,” said Canterbury Center Director Pat Becker, who has been at North Star for 36 years.

Like all North Star services, the center helps people live the life they want to live, rather than steering them in the direction of how other people think they should live.