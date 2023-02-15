WATERLOO — One of Waterloo’s biggest projects is closer to reaching its fundraising goal with a recent pledge of money.

The City Council last week approved a $500,000 pledge for the Gates Park inclusive playground. The money comes from the Pauline R. Barrett Charitable Foundation. The playground will be named after Barrett.

The fund was established in 1994 with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

With this money, Waterloo Leisure Services reached the goal of obtaining $750,000 by February. The project will now come before the Enhance Iowa Board’s Community Attraction and Tourism Committee in March to enter into a contract for a $1 million CAT grant.

The money still needed to completely pay for the transformation of Gates and Byrnes parks is $3.5 million. A little over $14 million has been committed to the $17.5 million project.

The first chunk of money, in the sum of $100,000, has already been paid by the Barrett foundation. The remaining pledge amounts will be paid in four installments of $100,000 each on Feb. 1 of the years 2024 to 2027.

Other pledges have also been accepted by Leisure Services, such as $100,000 from the Ross Christensen Family Foundation, $100,000 from the Young Family Foundation, $20,000 from the Ike Leighty Fund and a letter of commitment for a minimum of $30,000 from the VGM Group.

Grant applications have also been submitted to the Van G. Miller Family Charitable Trust and the John Deere Foundation.

The improved Gates Park is expected to be open to the public in the summer or fall.

Gates is separated into two parks – north and south. The north end will have a splash pad and an inclusive playground that will replace the current tennis courts. An amphitheater, basketball courts and roller skating rink will replace the pool.

Inclusive playgrounds are popular in the community, with Cedar Falls’ A Place to Play park on Ashworth Drive constantly busy.

Playground features include structures to be used by people of any capabilities, such as swings, merry-go-rounds, and other play structures.

On the southern end, where the former Chamberlain Manufacturing site sits, will become a sculpture garden. This part of the park will likely be finished after North Gates is completed due to the environmental cleanup needed and to find funding for the sculptures.

As for Byrnes Park, where construction is set to begin in the spring, it is expected to have a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, a zero-depth entry play pool, slide, new bathhouses and concessions.

