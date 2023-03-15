WATERLOO -- A legislative public forum will be held Friday, March 24 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hawkeye College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, located at 120 Jefferson St.
The topic of the forum will be mental health issues.
The public is invited to attend and will have an opportunity to ask questions of the legislators.
For more information call (319) 493-2015.
