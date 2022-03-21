Legislative forum planned March 25

WATERLOO -- The next Legislative Public Forum of the 2022 Legislative Session will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Hawkeye College Van G. Miller Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St. The forum will focus on the topic of the environment. It will also be aired at Facebook Live posted at
https://www.facebook.com/cvlforum This is the Facebook page for the Legislative Public Forums.
The public will have an opportunity to submit questions.
For more information please contact Jean Seeland (319) 493- 2015
Photos: RAGBRAI riders depart Waterloo Thursday for Anamosa
RAGBRAI Thurs 1
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Thurs 2
RAGBRAI Thurs 3
RAGBRAI Thurs 4
RAGBRAI Thurs 5
City employees work Thursday to dismantle the bicycle sculptures, made by Victoria Reed, that greeted riders to the downtown entertainment area.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Thurs 6
A city employee works to dismantle the bicycle sculptures, made by Victoria Reed, that greeted riders to the downtown entertainment area.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Thurs 7
RAGBRAI Thurs 8
RAGBRAI Thurs 9
RAGBRAI Thurs 10
RAGBRAI Thurs 11
Cyclists ride through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the 2021 RAGBRAI ride.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Thurs 12
RAGBRAI Thurs 13
RAGBRAI Thurs 14
RAGBRAI Thurs 15
A cyclist rides through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Thurs 16
RAGBRAI Thurs 17
RAGBRAI Thurs 18
RAGBRAI Thurs 19
A cyclist rides through downtown Waterloo as they depart for Anamosa on Day 5 of the RAGBRAI ride on Thursday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Thurs 20
City employees work to dismantle the bicycle sculptures, made by Victoria Reed, that greeted riders to the downtown entertainment area.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Thurs 21
