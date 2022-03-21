 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legislative forum planned March 25

Rep. Ras Smith, D-waterloo, left, speaks at a legislative forum in February 2020 at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in downtown Waterloo.

WATERLOO -- The next Legislative Public Forum of the 2022 Legislative Session will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Hawkeye College Van G. Miller Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St. The forum will focus on the topic of the environment. It will also be aired at Facebook Live posted at https://www.facebook.com/cvlforum This is the Facebook page for the Legislative Public Forums.

The public will have an opportunity to submit questions.

For more information please contact Jean Seeland (319) 493- 2015

