Legislative forum planned March 11

WATERLOO -- The next Legislative Public Forum of the 2022 legislative session will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 11. The forum will focus on the topic of health care issues. It will take place at the Hawkeye College Van G. Miller Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.
The forum will be aired at Facebook Live posted at https://www.facebook.com/cvlforum This is the Facebook page for the Legislative Public Forums.
The public will have an opportunity to submit questions.
For more information please contact Jean Seeland (319) 493- 2015.