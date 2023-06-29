Last in a series

WATERLOO — Jamie Swartley has lived in Iowa basically his entire life.

The Waterloo resident and Cedar Falls High School graduate remembers aspects he admired about the state as he grew up in the Cedar Valley.

“When I was younger, we were one of the first states to legalize gay marriage, and that was really exciting,” he said.

But now, as soon as the transgender man is able, he’s looking to move out of state – largely because of what happened in Des Moines earlier this year during the most recent legislative session, when several anti-LGBTQIA+ bills were signed into law.

“It just seems to be the complete opposite now. I know that it’s more than just Iowa, it is a national trend,” he said. “But to see my home state going so backwards, it is just heartbreaking.”

The 25-year-old couldn’t immediately identify any positives when asked about the Republican-controlled state government’s work. As someone who votes Democratic, he believes the negatives overshadowed any possible bright spots.

The recently passed bills put his health, well-being and safety at risk. He feels particularly upset about the way those laws target transgender minors.

One example is Senate File 482, the “bathroom bill,” requiring students in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools to use the bathroom that aligns with their biological sex, barring transgender students from the bathroom matching their gender identity.

Swartley worries about disapproving parents who are now required to give their permission for kids’ access to individual bathrooms.

He remembers hearing about the first bill proposed to ban gender-affirming care for minors, the most notable law that eventually passed. Senate File 538 outlaws transgender minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries.

“I had a really hard time for a couple days, and it was really hard for me to go into work and just knowing that this was happening,” he said. “I don’t know what I can do about it.”

He transitioned from a woman to a man as an adult. While Swartley was no longer a juvenile, he takes to heart the challenges younger Iowans will face, reflecting on what such laws would have meant for him.

Swartley worries about Senate File 496 banning discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through sixth grade.

“I didn’t get any of that education when I was in school and here I am still,” he said, “but I think that could be really harmful. I imagine that if I had known that it was possible to be trans when I was younger I could have avoided a lot of misery.”

He also fears the requirement that schools notify parents if a student requests to change their name or pronouns.

“That’s also really scary because if a kid doesn’t feel safe at home with their parents, the only other place they’re at is school,” he said.

Having to fight for his identify – who he was born to be – is the “scary” reality. And that’s in addition to other challenges he and other young adults face.

Think rent. Swartley hasn’t seriously struggled and hasn’t needed government assistance. He says he was lucky to find a place with cheaper rent, but he knows people who have been less fortunate.

Think health insurance. When he turns 27 he will no longer be carried on his parents’ plan and does not currently have an employer offering a plan.

And there’s thousands of dollars in college debt that will take a “very long time” to pay off.

“I went to Boston University, and that was not cheap either, for my grad school. I think about how am I ever going to pay all this off. There’s that federal student relief that still hasn’t gone through, and it seems like it’s not getting any further,” he said.

He’s trying to figure out his next move after graduating from Luther College in Decorah in 2020 with a music degree and minor in computer science. He has been unable to find a job in the field after obtaining his master’s of music in composition at Boston.

Now working as a bartender, he also thinks about Senate File 542 that will allow teenagers to work more jobs and later hours. The bill allows 16- and 17-year-old employees to sell and serve alcohol. He worries about young servers at his place of employment.

“In high school, you’re still just a kid,” he said. “I hope high schoolers are considered a kid now that they are passing these labor laws.”

He doesn’t think everything should be focused on getting a job or getting into college, taking away from that joyous time in life. Instead, he feels the Legislature should promote other things, like music as a requirement in the upper grade levels as opposed to bans on books.

“I think it’s important to let people be creative,” he said.

He attended a forum on mental health not too long ago and was disappointed by what he heard.

“First of all, there were not a lot of people there, including government officials. I was really glad for the people who were there, though. It was sad and they were talking about how mental health care is not great,” he said.

And, the bottom line is, he feels those who want change won’t be listened to. The legislation relating to gender and sexuality brings out another level of “nervousness.”

“I don’t want to put myself in a situation where someone’s going to tell me that they don’t think I should exist,” Swartley said. “But I guess maybe we’re at a point, I’m at a point, where I have to start doing something.”







Jamie Swartley

Age: 25

City or town of residence: Waterloo

Occupation: Bartender

Family: Two parents, one brother, and two sisters. No significant others or kids.

Years in Iowa: 23 years.

Political affiliation: Democrat

Presidential candidate supported in 2020: Joe Biden







3 Questions

What are the biggest challenges you face in your everyday life? Like many young adults, I need to handle my rent, college debt and health insurance. But as a transgender man, I fear future challenges because of the Legislature passing legislation that targets transgender people.

How do you see Iowa’s government affecting your life? There’s not much of a direct impact right now, as a lot of the legislation signed into law this past session targets transgender youth. I can’t think of anyway it’s impacted me positively. But it’s indirectly taken a toll on me because I feel as a state we’ve gone backwards, and even if I speak up, I fear legislators telling me they don’t think I should exist.

What issues do you wish the government paid more attention to? Less attention to? Rather than banning books and discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms, I feel there should be more a focus placed on mental health, and on instituting music requirements in the upper grade levels to encourage them to be creative.

Photos: Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the condition of the state address