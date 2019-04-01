{{featured_button_text}}
Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett performs in Miami in March.

 SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Tony Bennett, an icon of the American songbook, will perform at 7 p.m. June 7, at the Gallagher Bluedorn, located on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

The longtime recording artist has sold millions of records, and through his music has connected in unprecedented fashion with generations of audiences. Today, Bennett's artistry and accomplishments are applauded all over the world.

Public tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Pre-sale tickets for Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn are available beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets are available at gbpac.com, by phone at (877) 549-7469 and at any UNItix box office location.

The Gallagher Bluedorn has also announced that Cheap Trick will perform on June 16. Tickets are on sale now.

