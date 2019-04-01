CEDAR FALLS -- Tony Bennett, an icon of the American songbook, will perform at 7 p.m. June 7, at the Gallagher Bluedorn, located on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The longtime recording artist has sold millions of records, and through his music has connected in unprecedented fashion with generations of audiences. Today, Bennett's artistry and accomplishments are applauded all over the world.
Public tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. Friday. Pre-sale tickets for Friends of the Gallagher Bluedorn are available beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets are available at gbpac.com, by phone at (877) 549-7469 and at any UNItix box office location.
The Gallagher Bluedorn has also announced that Cheap Trick will perform on June 16. Tickets are on sale now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.