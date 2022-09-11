Lee bolsters investigative efforts with 12-person Public Service team

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the The Courier, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country.

Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is made up of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions, respectively.

The investigative reporting roles are newly created positions intended to drive public accountability journalism throughout Lee’s local news markets, including The Courier.

“The creation of our Public Service Journalism team strengthens our company’s commitment to investigative and data journalism, because it’s the work that can truly make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Jason Adrians, Lee Enterprises’ vice president-local news. “At Lee Enterprises, we’re investing in local news talent and tools, premium reporting and storytelling, and the development of young journalists.”

Lee’s new Public Service Journalism team members bring expertise in various topical backgrounds, including public safety, public health, government, social justice and the environment.

The regional Public Service Journalism teams will assist reporters in local markets with access to public records, track taxpayer money and government spending, examine data related to health, crime and safety issues, and serve as watchdogs for communities across the country. In their previous reporting roles both inside Lee newsrooms and in other news markets, these team members’ work has helped free the innocent, put the guilty behind bars and change laws.

The teams include a Pulitzer Prize finalist; three members of the nationally renowned ProPublica Local Reporting Network; a grant recipient from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting; a regional Edward R. Murrow Regional Award winner; top national award recipients from Investigative Reporters and Editors and the national Society of Professional Journalists; and a data journalism specialist and former reporter and researcher for the Pulitzer Prize-winning Better Government Association in Chicago.

Work by these teams has already begun, with in-depth reporting on leading causes of death throughout more than a dozen Lee markets, including the Cedar Valley, and a recently published investigation, in partnership with ProPublica, on a systemic pattern of abuse and mistreatment of mental health patients in a state-run facility in Illinois.

“Our investment in high-impact journalism will pay, and already is paying, incredible dividends for the local news audiences we serve,” said Marc Chase, Midwest news director for Lee Enterprises. “We built these teams with skilled, proven journalists who know how to hone in on the issues that matter and bring light and justice to circumstances that otherwise wouldn’t see the light of day.”







The Midwest Region team

Lauren Cross: Lauren joined Lee Enterprises in 2016 as a cops/breaking news reporter on the Northwest Indiana public safety team, immediately distinguishing herself as a prolific, high-analytic reporter driving some of the highest user and page view numbers at one of the Lee’s busiest breaking news markets. Lauren quickly evolved into a high-impact investigative reporter, covering Northwest Indiana’s urban core and shining a light on problems plaguing underserved communities. She won top national awards from Investigative Reporters and Editors and the national Society of Professional Journalists for her investigative work uncovering and exposing public corruption that led to a major lead contamination and poisoning issue in East Chicago, Indiana. In 2020, Lauren became the Midwest special projects reporter, helping to guide award-winning investigations of police diversity issues in the Midwest in the midst of widespread civil unrest and rioting. For the past year, Lauren has been the top editor at the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale and now rejoins the investigative reporting ranks.

Molly Parker: Veteran investigative projects reporter at the Southern Illinoisan since 2014. Working on second ProPublica investigative reporting fellowship. Molly has specialized in putting a spotlight on injustices involving children, families and the mentally disabled, including a recently published investigation detailing a systemic pattern of abuse at an Illinois-state run inpatient facility.

Analisa Trofimuk: Previously a projects/investigative reporter for the Bloomington Pantograph, and most recently an investigative reporter and researcher for the Pulitzer Prize-winning Better Government Association in Chicago. Analisa is completing the final stages of her master’s degree in data journalism from DePaul and rejoined Lee’s Midwest team as a data specialist. Analisa already has been coaching and leading data initiatives in newsrooms across the Midwest in her first weeks on the job, including major work on the “What’s Killing Our Regions?” project and the childhood obesity initiative.

Karen Robinson-Jacobs: Most recently a Report for America fellow at the St. Louis American with past reporting and editing positions at the Dallas Morning News, Los Angeles Times and Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. Expert at putting a white-hot spotlight on investigations surrounding racial injustice and diversity. Karen is already diving in on a major data probe of police diversity, inequity and accountability issues in the Midwest.