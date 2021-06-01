'Leaving Iowa' on boards for Waterloo Community Playhouse's first live summer show

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The comedy, written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, has received popular and critical acclaim as funny and nostalgic with a big heart. “It’s a homage to wonderful memories and Iowa. This is the story of a guy, Don, who left Iowa and hasn’t been back in a while. He missed his father’s funeral. His dad’s ashes have been stored in the basement, and now he’s returned home to follow his dad’s wishes and spread the ashes at his dad’s childhood home.”

Don, played by Kenton Engels, discovers Grandma’s house is now a grocery store. Suddenly what was supposed to be a quick trip to Iowa becomes a trek to find a final resting place. As he drives, his thoughts drifts to those sometimes agonizing but fond memories of family road trips from his youth with his dad (Grant Tracey) behind the wheel, his long-suffering mom (Kristie Conditt) and his sister. Multiple characters are played by David Kuehner and Heather Robinson.

Kenton Engels plays opposite his real-life sister, Karen, one of several reasons the Cedar Falls High School instructional coach is happy about the show. “I’ve never done that before, and this show, in particular, I’m amazed at how incredibly relatable it is. In a lot of the rehearsals, we’ve had many discussions about our own family vacations. Some of these scenes the audience will see and think, ‘I’ve been there before,’” Engels explained.