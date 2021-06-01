'Leaving Iowa' on boards for Waterloo Community Playhouse's first live summer show

WATERLOO – Remember family summer vacations spent in the back seat of the station wagon or sedan, driving to visit grandparents or go to the beach or the mountains, playing “I spy” and arguing with your sibling over the seat’s imaginary dividing line? And the scintillating conversations – “Stop it, or I’ll pull over. I’m going to turn this car around, and we’re going home. Mom – he’s on my side again! Are we there yet?”
The Waterloo Community Playhouse will dredge up those memories when the comedy, “Leaving Iowa,” opens June 4. The family-friendly show will be on the boards for six performances.
Even with seating in the Hope Martin Theatre at half-capacity to make patrons feel safe during COVID-19, Artistic Director Greg Holt is thrilled about being back on stage for the summer season. “It’s been a long, strange trip, and now we’re on the road back. Just getting audiences together – there’s something special, a connection, a bond that forms between actors and audiences. I’m looking forward to hearing live reactions from the audience and sharing those moments,” he said.
“Leaving Iowa” was slated to go up in March. Actors were cast and the show as about one-third of the way into production when the opening was pushed to April, and then postponed a second time. When the June date was set, the show was recast. Everyone in the cast has been vaccinated, Holt said, which made rehearsals more comfortable for the actors.
The comedy, written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, has received popular and critical acclaim as funny and nostalgic with a big heart. “It’s a homage to wonderful memories and Iowa. This is the story of a guy, Don, who left Iowa and hasn’t been back in a while. He missed his father’s funeral. His dad’s ashes have been stored in the basement, and now he’s returned home to follow his dad’s wishes and spread the ashes at his dad’s childhood home.”
Don, played by Kenton Engels, discovers Grandma’s house is now a grocery store. Suddenly what was supposed to be a quick trip to Iowa becomes a trek to find a final resting place. As he drives, his thoughts drifts to those sometimes agonizing but fond memories of family road trips from his youth with his dad (Grant Tracey) behind the wheel, his long-suffering mom (Kristie Conditt) and his sister. Multiple characters are played by David Kuehner and Heather Robinson.
Kenton Engels plays opposite his real-life sister, Karen, one of several reasons the Cedar Falls High School instructional coach is happy about the show. “I’ve never done that before, and this show, in particular, I’m amazed at how incredibly relatable it is. In a lot of the rehearsals, we’ve had many discussions about our own family vacations. Some of these scenes the audience will see and think, ‘I’ve been there before,’” Engels explained.
In a scene in the show, Don says, “None of us are very good at saying what we feel. After all, we’re from Iowa.” Although it will likely get a laugh, the dialogue gives the comedy its heart. “When I read the first few pages of the script, I thought it was more of a drama with heart that has some funny scenes in it. It talks about how we spend our time with our family, and that time is infinite.”
The stage setting is representational, Holt said, with sound and lighting effects. Thomas White, manager, production and designer at Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro, Minn., is designing the lighting. “He’s done lighting for us in the past on special occasions, and it’s the most complicated, technical part of this show,” the director explained.